Fireworks are set to light up UAE skies again after months of subdued celebrations amid the regional conflict involving Iran, with several major destinations confirming displays for Eid Al Etihad, the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and New Year's Eve.

Dubai's Global Village has already brought back its popular weekend firework displays, while organisers in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah have announced plans for more shows in the coming weeks.

Here's what we know so far.

Are fireworks officially returning to the UAE?

Yes, although not every emirate or attraction has confirmed its plans.

One of the clearest signs of their return came on November 20, when Global Village resumed its firework displays after a temporary halt. The Dubai attraction announced shows at 9pm on November 20 and 21, with additional displays planned throughout the season for major events and special celebrations.

The Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) has also confirmed fireworks will be part of the emirate's official Eid Al Etihad celebrations, while major New Year's Eve shows have been announced at Burj Khalifa, Atlantis, The Palm and Ras Al Khaimah.

More locations are set to be announced soon.

Will there be fireworks for Eid Al Etihad?

Yes. Several displays have been announced for celebrations marking the UAE's 55th Eid Al Etihad on December 2.

In Abu Dhabi, the annual Sheikh Zayed Festival in Al Wathba has confirmed fireworks on December 1, 2 and 3. The five-minute displays will begin at 10pm each evening, accompanied by music, lighting effects and an Emirates Fountain show.

The festival's celebrations will also include cultural performances, parades and family entertainment.

Fireworks light up Abu Dhabi for Eid Al Etihad. Victor Besa / The National Show caption: Fireworks light up Abu Dhabi for Eid Al Etihad. Victor Besa …

In Dubai, the DFRE has confirmed fireworks as part of its Eid Al Etihad programme, which runs from November 26 to December 6, although specific locations, dates and times have not yet been announced.

Other attractions will feature aerial and light displays. On December 2 and 3, a show featuring 1,600 drones will be visible from Bluewaters Island and The Beach JBR, forming images of the UAE flag and national symbols.

Burj Khalifa will also be the scene of special light projections from December 1 to 3, while Dubai Frame will be illuminated in the colours of the UAE flag on December 2.

These drone and light shows are separate from the confirmed firework displays.

Will there be fireworks at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix?

Fireworks are a regular feature of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Victor Besa / The National Show caption: Fireworks are a regular feature of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.…

Yes. Fireworks have been confirmed for the Formula One Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, which takes place at Yas Marina Circuit from December 3 to 6.

The season-ending race on Sunday, December 6, is to begin at 5pm and finish under the floodlights, with fireworks lighting up the sky above the circuit after the chequered flag is waved.

The event will also feature the Yasalam After-Race Concerts, with performances by Kings of Leon and Lewis Capaldi on December 3, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Warren on December 4, Imagine Dragons on December 5, and The Chainsmokers and The Script on December 6.

The after-race concerts are also traditionally accompanied by firework and pyrotechnic displays.

Access to the circuit and concerts requires tickets, with concert admission available to eligible Grand Prix pass holders.

Will fireworks return for New Year's Eve?

Burj Khalifa fireworks will be back to ring in the New Year. Pawan Singh / The National Show caption: Burj Khalifa fireworks will be back to ring in the New Year.…

Yes. Several of the UAE's best-known destinations have confirmed plans to welcome 2027 with fireworks.

In Downtown Dubai, Emaar has announced the return of the annual Burj Khalifa firework display on December 31. This year's celebrations will also feature a performance by Cirque du Soleil, incorporated into the countdown to midnight.

Atlantis, The Palm will also host a firework display stretching towards Atlantis The Royal at midnight. The show will be the finale of the resort's New Year's Eve Gala Dinner, headlined by pop star Katy Perry.

In Ras Al Khaimah, the RAKNYE Festival will feature fireworks accompanied by choreographed drones, continuing the emirate's tradition of large-scale New Year's Eve celebrations.

Further announcements from other destinations will follow as December approaches.

Are the firework displays free to watch?

It depends on the location.

Some fireworks can be enjoyed from public viewing areas without purchasing a ticket, while others take place within ticketed attractions or private events.

For example, Emaar is offering free public viewing areas in Downtown Dubai for the celebrations at Burj Khalifa. However, those seeking a premium experience at Burj Park will need tickets.

Fireworks will return to Atlantis, The Palm. Photo: Atlantis Show caption: Fireworks will return to Atlantis, The Palm. Photo: Atlantis

At Atlantis, The Palm, the New Year's Eve Gala Dinner is a ticketed event, with prices starting at Dh8,500 ($2,314) for adults and children aged 14 and above.

In Ras Al Khaimah, entry to the RAKNYE Festival is free of charge, although visitors must register individually at RAKNYE.com to receive a QR code.

How far in advance should I book for public firework displays?

There is no single booking rule for fireworks across the UAE.

For popular New Year's Eve destinations, it is advisable to book as soon as tickets or registration become available, particularly for premium viewing areas, restaurants and hotels.

Ras Al Khaimah opened registration for its New Year's Eve festival on November 15, more than six weeks before the event.

In Downtown Dubai, tickets for Burj Park's premium New Year's Eve experience have not yet gone on sale, but Emaar has confirmed it will announce booking details.

For free public viewing areas, advance reservations may not be necessary. However, spectators should plan to arrive early, particularly in Downtown Dubai, where road closures and large crowds can make access difficult.

Those planning to watch fireworks from restaurants or hotels should confirm whether their reservation includes access to a viewing area.

How early should I arrive for New Year's Eve fireworks?

For major public celebrations, it is advisable to arrive several hours before midnight.

In Downtown Dubai, road closures are expected to begin from about 4pm on December 31, although timings may change depending on crowd conditions.

Visitors should check public transport arrangements, parking restrictions and designated entry points before travelling.

At the RAKNYE Festival, gates will open at 4pm, with fireworks scheduled for midnight. Visitors driving to the event can park at Exit 122 and take a free shuttle to the festival grounds.

Will more firework displays be announced?

Yes. With Eid Al Etihad and New Year's Eve still approaching, additional venues and organisers may release their celebration programmes in the coming weeks.

For now, the public should check official announcements from local authorities, tourism boards and individual attractions before making plans, particularly if travelling to another emirate or booking a paid viewing experience.