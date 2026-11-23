Dubai Islamic Bank shares closed 11 per cent higher on Monday after the lender said its board would meet this week to evaluate a strategic acquisition, amid reports of talks to combine it with Emirates Islamic, the Sharia-compliant unit of Emirates NBD.

The lender’s board will be holding a meeting on Wednesday to discuss the matter, the UAE’s biggest Sharia-compliant bank said in a brief statement on Monday to the Dubai Financial Market, where its shares are traded. It did not provide further details.

Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the matter, said officials have held preliminary talks on combining the two lenders. However, it added no final decision had been made and a deal may not materialise.

Emirates NBD, in a separate statement, said its board would meet the same day to “consider and approve potential transaction opportunities”. It also did not provide further details. Its shares were down 0.8 per cent at the end of trading on Monday.

If the transaction goes ahead, this would be one of the biggest mergers in the banking industry in the UAE following the merger of Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank with Union National Bank and Al Hilal Bank in 2019.

National Bank of Abu Dhabi was combined with First Gulf Bank to create First Abu Dhabi Bank in 2017.

Established in 1975, DIB is the largest Islamic bank in the UAE by assets. With group assets exceeding Dh427 billion ($116.27 billion) by the end of September, the bank has a workforce of about 12,000 employees and more than 540 branches in the Middle East, Asia and Africa.

It reported a 3 per cent annual decline in profit to Dh1.79 billion for the third quarter of this year as a result of higher impairment charges and lower net income.

Emirates Islamic was previously listed, before Emirates NBD bought out minority shareholders and delisted the business in June last year.