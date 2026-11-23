Flights to Saudi Arabia remain disrupted despite the partial reopening of Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport in October, with several airlines extending suspensions into 2027.

Etihad Airways has cancelled Riyadh and Dammam services until November 30, while flydubai has extended cancellations to Riyadh and Abha until November 27. Some flights to Jeddah and other Saudi destinations have resumed, but schedules remain subject to change.

Here's the latest on which airlines are affected and when services are expected to resume.

Etihad Airways

Etihad has cancelled all passenger and cargo flights between Abu Dhabi and Riyadh and between Abu Dhabi and Dammam until November 30.

Services between Abu Dhabi and Jeddah are operating as scheduled.

"The situation remains dynamic and further changes are possible. Guests are encouraged to check the latest status of their flight at etihad.com," the airline said.

Emirates

Some Emirates flights between Dubai and Jeddah have resumed, but passenger services to Riyadh and Dammam remain suspended. Flights to Madinah continue to operate.

Flydubai

Flydubai services between Dubai and Riyadh, Dammam and Abha have resumed.

Air Arabia

Air Arabia has not yet announced when it will resume flights from Sharjah to Saudi Arabia. Getty Images Show caption: Air Arabia has not yet announced when it will resume flights…

Air Arabia's flights between Sharjah and Riyadh, Dammam and Taif have resumed, but flights to Abha remain suspended, with no restart date listed in the latest travel update.

Qatar Airways

The airline has resumed flights to Riyadh, Dammam and Jeddah with reduced frequency, but flights to Abha and Taif remain suspended.

Oman Air

Flights from Muscat to Riyadh, Dammam and Jeddah have resumed but with reduced frequency.

SalamAir

The Omani low-cost airline has cancelled flights to and from Riyadh and Dammam until November 30, owing to the regional security situation.

British Airways

British Airways has pushed back its flights from London to Riyadh until January 11. EPA Show caption: British Airways has pushed back its flights from London to R…

British Airways had planned to restart its London Heathrow-Riyadh service on November 3 with one flight a day. However, this has now been pushed back to January 11, 2027.

The airline has also permanently discontinued its London-Jeddah service.

Air India and Air India Express

Flights to Jeddah serviced by the two airlines are suspended until November 24, while flights to Riyadh and Dammam are suspended through November 30.

"Guests holding confirmed bookings for travel to or from Jeddah up to November 24, 2026, made on or before November 20, 2026, may avail a complimentary rescheduling, subject to availability, or opt for a full refund upon cancellation," the airline said. "This provision also applies to guests holding confirmed bookings for travel to or from Riyadh and Dammam up to November 30, 2026, made on or before November 10, 2026."

IndiGo

The Indian airline's flights to and from Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah are cancelled up to November 30.

"We continue to closely monitor developments and assess the situation. The safety and security of our customers and crew remain our highest priority," the airline said.

Akasa Air

The Indian low-cost airline has extended the suspension of its flights to and from Riyadh and Jeddah through November 30.

"Passengers affected by these cancellations may opt for a full refund, which will be credited to the original source of payment within seven days, or reschedule their travel at no additional cost," the airline said.

Cathay Pacific

Cathay Pacific flights between Hong Kong and Riyadh are suspended until January, 2027. Photo: Cathay Pacific Show caption: Cathay Pacific flights between Hong Kong and Riyadh are susp…

The Hong Kong airline has cancelled passenger flights to and from Riyadh through January 31, 2027.

Pakistan International Airlines

Pakistan International Airlines flights from Lahore, Islamabad and Karachi to Jeddah are operating on schedule, but flights to Riyadh remain suspended with no resumption date given.

Delta Air Lines

Delta has postponed the launch of its Atlanta-Riyadh route until March 2027. Flights had been due to begin on October 23.

Air France

Air France has extended its suspension of flights to Riyadh until December 12. EPA Show caption: Air France has extended its suspension of flights to Riyadh …

Air France's suspension of flights to and from Riyadh has been extended to January 4, 2027.

Lufthansa

"Due to current developments in the Middle East, the airlines of Lufthansa Group has suspended their flights to Riyadh up to and including 7 January," the airline told The National.

The group includes Lufthansa, Eurowings, Austrian Airlines, Swiss and ITA Airways.

KLM

The airline has extended cancellations of flights to Riyadh and Dammam up to December 27.

"KLM is currently not flying through the airspace of Iran or Iraq. We also do not fly over several countries in the Gulf region," the airline said.

Philippine Airlines

Philippine Airlines flights to Riyadh are suspended until November 29.

"PAL continues to closely monitor developments and assess conditions affecting the safe operation of its flights. Further updates will be provided as necessary," the airline said.

Scoot

The low-cost carrier owned by Singapore Airlines has extended cancellations on its Singapore-Jeddah route until February 28, 2027.