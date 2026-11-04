British Airways resumes London-Dubai flights after eight-month suspension

British Airways has resumed flights between London Heathrow and Dubai International Airport after an eight-month suspension caused by the conflict in the Middle East.

Flight BA105 departed London Heathrow at 8.08pm local time on Tuesday and arrived at Dubai International Airport at 7.33am local time on Wednesday.

The corresponding flight, BA104, departed Dubai at 9.45am local time on Wednesday and is scheduled to arrive in London at 2.36pm local time.

The British flag carrier is initially operating one daily flight between the two cities during the winter, with plans to increase the frequency to twice daily in summer 2027.

The resumption marks the return of a major international carrier to Dubai after months of disruption to air travel across the region following the outbreak of the Iran war at the end of February.

British Airways had initially planned to restart its Dubai service on October 25 before postponing it to November 3.

The airline's Abu Dhabi services remain suspended, however, with flights not expected to resume until the winter 2027-2028 season.

Elsewhere in the region, BA's Doha service resumed on September 1 at a reduced frequency of one flight a day, down from twice daily.

Flights to Tel Aviv resumed on October 25 with one daily service, while Amman services are due to resume on November 4 with four flights a week.

Riyadh flights are suspended until January 11 2027, while flights to Bahrain will remain suspended until the end of March.

The return of British Airways comes as other international airlines continue to adjust their Middle East schedules amid regional airspace restrictions and security concerns.

Air France recently extended the suspension of its Dubai flights until November 7, while Lufthansa, Swiss and Eurowings are scheduled to resume Dubai services on November 25, followed by Austrian Airlines on December 12.

Other carriers have pushed their return dates further into next year. Singapore Airlines has extended its Dubai suspension until February 28, 2027, while Air Canada and Dutch carrier KLM have cancelled services until the end of March 2027.

Virgin Atlantic does not plan to resume Dubai flights until October 2027.