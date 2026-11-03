New UAE traffic rules in 2027: From vehicle ownership cap to lower minimum age for e-scooter permits

Traffic rules coming into force across the UAE next year will affect drivers, e-scooter riders and vehicle owners, with changes to registration fees, licensing limits and minimum ages for permits.

The changes are part of cabinet decision No 174 of 2026, issued in October, which sets out the executive regulations of federal decree law no 14 of 2024 on traffic regulation.

These are the major changes coming to the UAE's roads in 2027:

Vehicle licenses will remain valid for one year, but owners may request a two-year registration period for new cars.

The maximum number of vehicles one person can register is five. Those who wish to register or renew a third, fourth, or fifth vehicle must pay an additional fee.

E-scooter permits will be mandatory, with the minimum age for their use lowered to 15.

Technical requirements for electric scooters, including front headlights, rear lights, brake lights and audible warning devices.

Traffic safety expert Mustafa Aldah told The National that the new regulations were a significant step forward.

“They bring the UAE's traffic rules in line with how people actually move today: e-scooters, delivery riders, car rentals and modern vehicle technology,” he said.

E-scooter permits mandatory

One key rule covers e-scooters and other personal mobility devices such as e-bikes and mopeds, as well as their use, safety equipment and permitted routes. Riders must apply for a driving permit and be aged at least 15.

E-scooter and pedestrians at Zayed The First Street in central Abu Dhabi. Victor Besa / The National Show caption: E-scooter and pedestrians at Zayed The First Street in centr…

The new decision does not state whether Dubai’s existing age restriction of 16 will be amended or how the two requirements will be reconciled.

Road safety advocate Thomas Edelmann said changing the minimum age for e-scooter permits to 15 would have little impact without stronger enforcement of existing rules. He warned that under-age children were already riding scooters without facing any consequences.

Mr Edelmann said he saw young children frequently riding scooters, sometimes in pairs, performing stunts and using pedestrian walkways or travelling against traffic.

Responsibility for improving safety should extend beyond police to parents and schools, he said, adding that adults must set an example by wearing helmets and following traffic regulations.

The permits will be valid for three years, and riders will also need to register their vehicles with the licensing authorities in each emirate.

“With the regulations taking effect on January 1, 2027, the priority now is public awareness, so drivers, riders and employers understand what is changing before enforcement begins,” Mr Aldah said.

The cabinet decision reiterated several safety points that police forces across the UAE have repeatedly highlighted to protect riders and other road users.

Riders must use designated routes and will not be permitted on roads designated for motor vehicles. They must comply with the relevant speed limits; for example, a moped rider cannot exceed 45kph.

They are prohibited from crossing at red traffic signals and must follow the rules when crossing at green lights.

The regulations introduce technical requirements for electric scooters, including front headlights, rear lights, brake lights and audible warning devices. The scooters must also have brakes on at least the rear wheel.

Mr Edelmann said the demand for micromobility was undeniable, with many people using e-scooters regularly, but regulations should reflect patterns of use while ensuring the safe sharing of existing infrastructure.

Traffic in Al Barsha, Dubai. The cabinet decision reiterated safety measures to protect riders and other road users. Chris Whiteoak / The National Show caption: Traffic in Al Barsha, Dubai. The cabinet decision reiterated…

Vehicle registration limit and additional fees

To qualify for a two-year registration period, the vehicle must have been new when first registered and must not be more than six years from its manufacturing date.

Another significant change limits the maximum number of vehicles one person may register to five. This amendment also adds fees for residents who register or renew vehicles beyond the permitted initial limit.

Under Article 89, residents may register up to two vehicles, but those who wish to register or renew a third, fourth, or fifth vehicle must pay an additional fee for each vehicle.

The regulation does not specify the amount of the additional fee or explain how the limit will apply to people who already have more than five vehicles registered in their names.

The fee for registering a new vehicle is Dh400, and the renewal fee is Dh350 plus an extra Dh150 for inspection.

Right-hand-drive vehicles will be licensed only for display purposes. Vehicles that fail to meet prescribed road safety requirements will also be ineligible for licensing.