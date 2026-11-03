Why does the UAE celebrate Flag Day and what do the colours stand for?

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  • President Sheikh Mohamed is joined by retired military personnel at a Flag Day ceremony at Qasr Al Hosn in 2025. All photos: WAM
    President Sheikh Mohamed is joined by retired military personnel at a Flag Day ceremony at Qasr Al Hosn in 2025. All photos: WAM
  • Sheikh Mohamed raises the nation's flag in Abu Dhabi
    Sheikh Mohamed raises the nation's flag in Abu Dhabi
  • Mohammed bin Rashid during the flag-raising ceremony with the participation of 150 male and female students from Dubai schools. photo: Dubai Media office
    Mohammed bin Rashid during the flag-raising ceremony with the participation of 150 male and female students from Dubai schools. photo: Dubai Media office
  • A guard of honour was formed as Sheikh Mohamed marked the 13th annual Flag Day
    A guard of honour was formed as Sheikh Mohamed marked the 13th annual Flag Day
  • Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, attends a Flag Day ceremony at the Founder's Memorial
    Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, attends a Flag Day ceremony at the Founder's Memorial
  • Sheikh Mansour takes part in the Flag Day ceremony at the Founder's Memorial
    Sheikh Mansour takes part in the Flag Day ceremony at the Founder's Memorial
  • Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, raised the UAE flag in front of the Zayed National Museum
    Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, raised the UAE flag in front of the Zayed National Museum
  • Sheikh Khaled led a flag-raising ceremony at the capital's Zayed National Museum
    Sheikh Khaled led a flag-raising ceremony at the capital's Zayed National Museum
  • Flag Day is held on November 3 each year to commemorate the accession of the late President Sheikh Khalifa in 2004
    Flag Day is held on November 3 each year to commemorate the accession of the late President Sheikh Khalifa in 2004

Why does the UAE celebrate Flag Day and what do the colours stand for?

Occasion is marked across the Emirates, including in schools, businesses and government departments

Dona Cheriyan
Dona Cheriyan

November 03, 2026

Citizens and residents alike will come together on Tuesday in a show of patriotic pride as the UAE marks its 14th annual Flag Day.

The banner occasion was established in 2013 by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, to commemorate the accession of the late President Sheikh Khalifa in 2004 and has become a staple of the UAE calendar in the years since.

Members of the public, ministries, private companies and schools are being invited to raise the flag in unison at 11am. While not a public holiday, it is typically celebrated with greater fervour.

Sheikh Mohammed last week called on the public to fly the flag proudly in celebration of the nation.

He described it as a symbol of national pride, loyalty and unity. "Raise it high, proud, noble and fluttering in the sky of our country," Sheikh Mohammed said in a message on X. "Next week, on November 3, we celebrate a vital national moment that embodies our love, pride and loyalty to our homeland. We celebrate Flag Day."

He said it was an occasion when the entire nation could come together to express its commitment to the country. “A single national moment ... where the homeland and its sons stand ... before the symbol of our honour and glory,” he wrote, reaffirming the deep emotional connection between the UAE’s national flag and the sacrifices made in service to the country. “Long live the homeland ... long live the flag."

Here, The National looks back at the origins of the event and the rules to know when flying the flag for the Emirates.

History of the UAE flag

Abdullah Al Maainah, who designed the UAE flag in 1971, at the age of 19, is pictured in 2016. Photo: Abdullah Al Maainah
Abdullah Al Maainah, who designed the UAE flag in 1971, at the age of 19, is pictured in 2016. Photo: Abdullah Al Maainah

Abdullah Al Maainah won a competition in Al Ittihad newspaper in 1971 to decide who would have the honour of designing the flag of the new nation. His entry was inspired by the poet, Safi-u-ddin Al Hali.

The young Emirati intended the four colours of green, white, black and red to represent Arab unity, as described in Al Hali's works.

His submission beat more than 1,000 entries to be selected to represent the new nation. Mr Al Maainah was 19 at the time and later went on to become minister of foreign affairs.

Two flags were raised in December 1971 to mark the formation of the nation – one in Abu Dhabi, the other at Union House in Dubai. The flag was flown at the UN headquarters in New York on December 10, 1971.

What do the colours of the flag stand for?

Each of the flag’s four colours – known as the pan-Arab colours – represents a different attribute. White stands for good deeds and generosity, green for growth and prosperity, black for strength, resilience and courage and red stands for the sacrifices made by previous generations of Emiratis in defence of the nation.

  • Flag Day celebrations at the British International School Abu Dhabi. All Photos Chris Whiteoak / The National
    Flag Day celebrations at the British International School Abu Dhabi. All Photos Chris Whiteoak / The National
  • The school used the event to deepen understanding of UAE culture among its 3,300 pupils
    The school used the event to deepen understanding of UAE culture among its 3,300 pupils
  • One in five pupils at the British International School Abu Dhabi is Emirati
    One in five pupils at the British International School Abu Dhabi is Emirati
  • Pupils celebrate Flag Day at the school in Zayed City
    Pupils celebrate Flag Day at the school in Zayed City
  • Flag Day was established in 2013 by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, to commemorate the accession of the late President Sheikh Khalifa in 2004 and has become a fixture on the UAE calendar
    Flag Day was established in 2013 by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, to commemorate the accession of the late President Sheikh Khalifa in 2004 and has become a fixture on the UAE calendar
  • British International School Abu Dhabi principal Alan Cocker said Flag Day helps reinforce the values of the nation
    British International School Abu Dhabi principal Alan Cocker said Flag Day helps reinforce the values of the nation
  • A pupil celebrates Flag Day
    A pupil celebrates Flag Day
  • Flag Day celebrations at the British International School Abu Dhabi
    Flag Day celebrations at the British International School Abu Dhabi

Rules for flag display

The UAE has strict rules in place for the display of the national flag, which are periodically updated and distributed by authorities. The Presidential Protocol and Strategic Narrative Authority has a detailed guidebook available online explaining how to display the flag indoors and outdoors and what is prohibited.

Here are some of the rules in place to preserve the integrity of the national flag:

  • The flag should be printed on durable, high-quality and matte fabric only, which should be either polyester or 100 per cent nylon
  • When displaying flags indoors, the base can be gold, silver or wooden. The flag must not touch the ground or base and must be at least 20-25cm from the base
  • No additional decorations can be added to the flag and no other flag should be on the same pole
  • The flag should be regularly checked for damage, at least once every 45 days. If damaged to any extent, it must be replaced immediately
  • When hanging in streets or on buildings, the flag should hang vertically with the red part up and the other three parts facing down so the viewer sees it vertically from every direction
  • Damaged flags may be recycled by disintegrating their parts so that they no longer represent the shape of the flag, nor indicate its previous representation
  • Do not place any logos, designs or drawings on the UAE flag. The only exception is when the UAE emblem is displayed in the white area and represents the UAE President’s Flag
  • The flag shape and colours should only be displayed as intended and not used on decorative elements or altered to fit such purposes. Examples include balloons, logos and typography
  • The flag must not be printed on any disposable materials such as pillows, napkins or boxes and it is prohibited to print the UAE flag on edible items including cakes or sweets, or wrappers for such food items
  • The flag or any elements of it must not be used as a trademark or part of a trademark for advertising purposes without prior permission.
Updated: November 03, 2026, 5:21 AM
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