Why does the UAE celebrate Flag Day and what do the colours stand for?

Citizens and residents alike will come together on Tuesday in a show of patriotic pride as the UAE marks its 14th annual Flag Day.
The banner occasion was established in 2013 by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, to commemorate the accession of the late President Sheikh Khalifa in 2004 and has become a staple of the UAE calendar in the years since.
Members of the public, ministries, private companies and schools are being invited to raise the flag in unison at 11am. While not a public holiday, it is typically celebrated with greater fervour.
Sheikh Mohammed last week called on the public to fly the flag proudly in celebration of the nation.
He described it as a symbol of national pride, loyalty and unity. "Raise it high, proud, noble and fluttering in the sky of our country," Sheikh Mohammed said in a message on X. "Next week, on November 3, we celebrate a vital national moment that embodies our love, pride and loyalty to our homeland. We celebrate Flag Day."
He said it was an occasion when the entire nation could come together to express its commitment to the country. “A single national moment ... where the homeland and its sons stand ... before the symbol of our honour and glory,” he wrote, reaffirming the deep emotional connection between the UAE’s national flag and the sacrifices made in service to the country. “Long live the homeland ... long live the flag."
Here, The National looks back at the origins of the event and the rules to know when flying the flag for the Emirates.
History of the UAE flag
Abdullah Al Maainah won a competition in Al Ittihad newspaper in 1971 to decide who would have the honour of designing the flag of the new nation. His entry was inspired by the poet, Safi-u-ddin Al Hali.
The young Emirati intended the four colours of green, white, black and red to represent Arab unity, as described in Al Hali's works.
His submission beat more than 1,000 entries to be selected to represent the new nation. Mr Al Maainah was 19 at the time and later went on to become minister of foreign affairs.
Two flags were raised in December 1971 to mark the formation of the nation – one in Abu Dhabi, the other at Union House in Dubai. The flag was flown at the UN headquarters in New York on December 10, 1971.
What do the colours of the flag stand for?
Each of the flag’s four colours – known as the pan-Arab colours – represents a different attribute. White stands for good deeds and generosity, green for growth and prosperity, black for strength, resilience and courage and red stands for the sacrifices made by previous generations of Emiratis in defence of the nation.
Rules for flag display
The UAE has strict rules in place for the display of the national flag, which are periodically updated and distributed by authorities. The Presidential Protocol and Strategic Narrative Authority has a detailed guidebook available online explaining how to display the flag indoors and outdoors and what is prohibited.
Here are some of the rules in place to preserve the integrity of the national flag:
- The flag should be printed on durable, high-quality and matte fabric only, which should be either polyester or 100 per cent nylon
- When displaying flags indoors, the base can be gold, silver or wooden. The flag must not touch the ground or base and must be at least 20-25cm from the base
- No additional decorations can be added to the flag and no other flag should be on the same pole
- The flag should be regularly checked for damage, at least once every 45 days. If damaged to any extent, it must be replaced immediately
- When hanging in streets or on buildings, the flag should hang vertically with the red part up and the other three parts facing down so the viewer sees it vertically from every direction
- Damaged flags may be recycled by disintegrating their parts so that they no longer represent the shape of the flag, nor indicate its previous representation
- Do not place any logos, designs or drawings on the UAE flag. The only exception is when the UAE emblem is displayed in the white area and represents the UAE President’s Flag
- The flag shape and colours should only be displayed as intended and not used on decorative elements or altered to fit such purposes. Examples include balloons, logos and typography
- The flag must not be printed on any disposable materials such as pillows, napkins or boxes and it is prohibited to print the UAE flag on edible items including cakes or sweets, or wrappers for such food items
- The flag or any elements of it must not be used as a trademark or part of a trademark for advertising purposes without prior permission.