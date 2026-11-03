Why does the UAE celebrate Flag Day and what do the colours stand for?

Citizens and residents alike will come together on Tuesday in a show of patriotic pride as the UAE marks its 14th annual Flag Day.

The banner occasion was established in 2013 by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, to commemorate the accession of the late President Sheikh Khalifa in 2004 and has become a staple of the UAE calendar in the years since.

Members of the public, ministries, private companies and schools are being invited to raise the flag in unison at 11am. While not a public holiday, it is typically celebrated with greater fervour.

Sheikh Mohammed last week called on the public to fly the flag proudly in celebration of the nation.

He described it as a symbol of national pride, loyalty and unity. "Raise it high, proud, noble and fluttering in the sky of our country," Sheikh Mohammed said in a message on X. "Next week, on November 3, we celebrate a vital national moment that embodies our love, pride and loyalty to our homeland. We celebrate Flag Day."

He said it was an occasion when the entire nation could come together to express its commitment to the country. “A single national moment ... where the homeland and its sons stand ... before the symbol of our honour and glory,” he wrote, reaffirming the deep emotional connection between the UAE’s national flag and the sacrifices made in service to the country. “Long live the homeland ... long live the flag."

Here, The National looks back at the origins of the event and the rules to know when flying the flag for the Emirates.

History of the UAE flag

Abdullah Al Maainah, who designed the UAE flag in 1971, at the age of 19, is pictured in 2016. Photo: Abdullah Al Maainah Show caption: Abdullah Al Maainah, who designed the UAE flag in 1971, at t…

Abdullah Al Maainah won a competition in Al Ittihad newspaper in 1971 to decide who would have the honour of designing the flag of the new nation. His entry was inspired by the poet, Safi-u-ddin Al Hali.

The young Emirati intended the four colours of green, white, black and red to represent Arab unity, as described in Al Hali's works.

His submission beat more than 1,000 entries to be selected to represent the new nation. Mr Al Maainah was 19 at the time and later went on to become minister of foreign affairs.

Two flags were raised in December 1971 to mark the formation of the nation – one in Abu Dhabi, the other at Union House in Dubai. The flag was flown at the UN headquarters in New York on December 10, 1971.

What do the colours of the flag stand for?

Each of the flag’s four colours – known as the pan-Arab colours – represents a different attribute. White stands for good deeds and generosity, green for growth and prosperity, black for strength, resilience and courage and red stands for the sacrifices made by previous generations of Emiratis in defence of the nation.

Previous slide Next slide Flag Day celebrations at the British International School Abu Dhabi. All Photos Chris Whiteoak / The National Show caption: Flag Day celebrations at the British International School Ab…

The school used the event to deepen understanding of UAE culture among its 3,300 pupils Show caption: The school used the event to deepen understanding of UAE cul…

One in five pupils at the British International School Abu Dhabi is Emirati Show caption: One in five pupils at the British International School Abu D…

Pupils celebrate Flag Day at the school in Zayed City Show caption: Pupils celebrate Flag Day at the school in Zayed City

Flag Day was established in 2013 by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, to commemorate the accession of the late President Sheikh Khalifa in 2004 and has become a fixture on the UAE calendar Show caption: Flag Day was established in 2013 by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rash…

British International School Abu Dhabi principal Alan Cocker said Flag Day helps reinforce the values of the nation Show caption: British International School Abu Dhabi principal Alan Cocker…

A pupil celebrates Flag Day Show caption: A pupil celebrates Flag Day

Flag Day celebrations at the British International School Abu Dhabi Show caption: Flag Day celebrations at the British International School Ab…















Rules for flag display

The UAE has strict rules in place for the display of the national flag, which are periodically updated and distributed by authorities. The Presidential Protocol and Strategic Narrative Authority has a detailed guidebook available online explaining how to display the flag indoors and outdoors and what is prohibited.

Here are some of the rules in place to preserve the integrity of the national flag: