Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid calls on UAE residents to mark Flag Day

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, on Sunday called on citizens and residents across the UAE to mark Flag Day as the celebration on November 3 approaches.

Members of the public, ministries, private companies and schools are being invited to raise the flag in unison at 11am. While not a public holiday, it is typically celebrated with great fervour.

“Brothers and sisters, on November 3 we will celebrate Flag Day, an annual occasion on which we renew our pledge, reaffirm our loyalty and express our love for the UAE flag, the symbol of our sovereignty and flag of our union,” Sheikh Mohammed wrote on X.

“We call upon all citizens, residents and entities across the country to raise the UAE flag on Monday, November 3, at 11am, as a gesture of unity, solidarity around our national flag and as a reflection of the values of union, belonging, and loyalty to our homeland and its leadership. May the UAE flag even fly high with pride and glory.”

What is Flag Day?

It was established in 2013 by Sheikh Mohammed to commemorate the accession of the late President Sheikh Khalifa in 2004 and has since become a staple of the UAE calendar.

The flag’s four colours – known as the pan-Arab colours – each represent a particular attribute. White stands for good deeds and generosity, green for growth and prosperity, black for strength, resilience and courage, while red embodies the sacrifices made by previous generations of Emiratis in defence of the nation.

Schools across the country typically mark the occasion with ceremonies and assemblies, as pupils wear national dress or the colours of the UAE flag.

