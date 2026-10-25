  • US issues travel advisories for 13 Middle East countries after Houthi threat
  • US envoy Barrack suggests Iran strikes possible this weekend
  • Iran says two tankers hit naval mines while transiting Strait of Hormuz
  • Saudi-led coalition intercepts ballistic missile and drone over kingdom
  • US intelligence warns of 'advanced' Iranian plots to kill officials abroad
Updated: October 25, 2026, 3:47 AM