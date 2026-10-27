'Raise it high': Sheikh Mohammed calls on UAE public to celebrate Flag Day

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, on Tuesday urged people across the UAE to mark Flag Day on November 3.

Sheikh Mohammed urged government institutions, ministries, schools, universities and the public in all seven emirates to participate by flying the UAE flag.

He described it as a symbol of national pride, loyalty and unity. "Raise it high, proud, noble and fluttering in the sky of our country," Sheikh Mohammed said in a message on X. "Next week, on November 3, we celebrate a vital national moment that embodies our love, pride and loyalty to our homeland. We celebrate Flag Day."

He said it was an occasion when the entire nation could come together to express their commitment to the country. “A single national moment ... where the homeland and its sons stand ... before the symbol of our honour and glory,” he wrote, reaffirming the deep emotional connection between the UAE’s national flag and the sacrifices made in service to the country. “Long live the homeland ... long live the flag."

Although Flag Day is not a public holiday, people across the UAE mark it with pride and a sense of patriotism.

This is not the first time Sheikh Mohammed has urged citizens and residents to unite and display the national banner, which he has described as a "symbol of strength and pride".

This year, amid Iranian attacks on its regional neighbours, he renewed his call for people across the UAE to fly the flag at their homes in a show of national solidarity.

The move further united citizens and residents, with homes and companies rallied to demonstrate their faith in the country and its leadership.

“The UAE flag is a symbol of strength and pride,” Sheikh Mohammed said. He expressed deep pride in the nation's leadership, military, economy, workforce and its diverse community.

What is Flag Day?

Sheikh Mohammed established Flag Day in 2013 to commemorate the late President Sheikh Khalifa's accession in 2004. The occasion has since become a staple of the national calendar.

The UAE flag, designed by Abdullah Al Maainah, comprises four colours, known as the pan-Arab colours, which each symbolise a distinct attribute. White represents good deeds and generosity; green is a sign of growth and prosperity; black represents strength, resilience and courage; and red shows the sacrifices made by previous generations of Emiratis in defence of the nation.

While Flag Day is observed annually and gives people an opportunity to demonstrate their allegiance to the country, strict rules govern how the symbol can be displayed.

Authorities periodically update and distribute these guidelines. When displaying flags indoors, the base can be gold, silver or wooden. The flag must not touch the ground or base and must be at least 20cm to 25cm from the base.