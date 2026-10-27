Apple to replace iPhone Duos with damaged screens but doesn't explain fault

Apple has acknowledged display problems affecting some units of its first foldable iPhone, days after the device went on sale, and said customers experiencing the issue would be offered replacements.

“We are aware of an issue impacting the inner display on a small number of iPhone Duo units,” the US tech major said in a statement, without disclosing what was actually causing the issue.

“If users experience issues with their iPhone Duo display, they should contact AppleCare for a replacement,” it added.

Apple’s response comes days after customers complained of damaged screens on its newly launched iPhone Duo, with some early buyers reporting cracks and display failures only hours after using the company’s first foldable smartphone.

Images shared on Reddit appear to show damage concentrated around the hinge of the device’s inner display, with vertical cracks running down the centre and bright lines extending across the right side of the screen.

Some affected devices also reportedly had dead pixels, raising concerns about the durability of the foldable display, which is one of the Duo’s biggest selling points.

Apple began shipping the iPhone Duo last week amid strong demand, with initial online orders selling out within minutes and customers queuing at stores worldwide.

However, reports of damaged screens started emerging over the weekend, with social media users sharing images of cracks and bright lines appearing on the device's inner display, particularly along the central hinge where the phone folds.

The complaints added to the challenges Apple faces as it enters a foldable smartphone market already occupied by Samsung and Google, both of which have several years' experience developing devices with flexible displays.

The Duo's prices in the UAE range from Dh8,499 to Dh13,599, and there are extended shipping times due to overwhelming demand.