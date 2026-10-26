Saudi Minister of Defence heading delegation to Tehran with Makkah pact countries

Saudi Arabia's Minister of Defence Prince Khalid bin Salman is heading a delegation on Monday to Tehran, along with other officials from countries in the Makkah Agreement, a Saudi official said.

Saudi Deputy Minister for Public Diplomacy at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Rayed Krimly said on X that other participants in the meeting include the Chief of Staff of Pakistan's Army Field Marshal Asim Munir, Turkish head of Intelligence Ibrahim Kalin, and Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Mr Krimly said the visit was aimed at de-escalation and finding diplomatic solutions to the current crises in the region.

The visit also aims to "emphasise the pivotal role of the Makkah Agreement states in restoring the security and stability of the region and working with all regional countries toward achieving that goal," Mr Krimly added.