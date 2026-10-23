Saudi Arabia flight cancellations: Which airlines are suspending services and until when?

Flight cancellations across Saudi Arabia continue as airlines extend suspensions amid ongoing regional tensions and attacks by Yemen's Houthis.

Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport has partially reopened following its closure earlier this month, but international services remain heavily disrupted. Etihad Airways has extended cancellations on routes to Riyadh and Dammam into November, while flydubai has suspended several Saudi services until October 29.

The disruption has also spread beyond the capital, with an attack on Dammam's King Fahd International Airport on Wednesday adding to concerns over aviation safety in the kingdom.

Here is how major airlines have adjusted their operations and when flights are expected to resume.

Etihad Airways

Etihad Airways has cancelled flights between Abu Dhabi and Riyadh, Dammam and Jeddah until November 5 owing to the regional disruption.

All services to and from Riyadh and Dammam are affected, along with four Jeddah services – EY601, EY602, EY603 and EY604.

Emirates

Emirates has suspended all of its flights to Riyadh, Dammam and Jeddah until October 25.

Flydubai

The airline has cancelled flights to Riyadh, Dammam and Abha up to and including October 29.

Air Arabia

Air Arabia has cancelled services between Sharjah and several Saudi destinations including Riyadh, Abha, Dammam and Taif. No resumption date has been announced.

Qatar Airways

Qatar Airways has temporarily stopped flights to Riyadh and Dammam. Photo: Qatar Airways Show caption: Qatar Airways has temporarily stopped flights to Riyadh and …

The airline has temporarily suspended flights to and from Riyadh and Dammam up to and including October 24. Meanwhile, its services to Jeddah have been reduced from seven daily flights to four.

Gulf Air

Gulf Air has said flights after Sunday, October 18 are currently proceeding as scheduled, following its previously announced Riyadh cancellations.

Oman Air

Oman Air has announced that all flights to and from Riyadh are suspended until October 31.

SalamAir

The Omani low-cost airline has cancelled flights to and from Riyadh and Dammam until October 31, citing regional security developments.

Air France

The French airline has extended its suspension of flights to and from Riyadh up to October 24.

British Airways

British Airways is to return with a limited service to Riyadh on November 3. EPA Show caption: British Airways is to return with a limited service to Riyad…

British Airways is scheduled to return with a limited service to Riyadh on November 3, operating one flight daily, according to previously announced plans.

The airline discontinued flights to Jeddah in April as part of wider changes to its Middle East operations.

Air India and Air India Express

Air India and Air India Express have suspended flights to and from Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam until October 24.

Akasa Air

The Indian low-cost airline has suspended flights to and from Riyadh until October 24 and Jeddah until October 21.

Cathay Pacific

The Hong Kong airline has extended its suspension of flights to Riyadh up to January 31, 2027.

Pakistan International Airlines

The airline announced a temporary suspension of flights to Riyadh on October 9, without setting out a resumption date. The Pakistan Airports Authority said at the time that its other Saudi services were continuing as usual.

Delta Air Lines

The US airline has postponed the launch of flights between Atlanta and Riyadh until March 2027. Services had been scheduled to begin on October 23.

IndiGo

The Indian airline has cancelled flights to and from Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah up to October 24.

Lufthansa

The German airline has suspended flights to Riyadh until November 18, extending its previously announced October 16 deadline.

The Lufthansa Group’s advisory also lists Dammam services as suspended through November 30. Eurowings, part of the group, is scheduled to resume flights to Jeddah on November 12.

Malaysia Airlines

Malaysia Airlines has announced that flights to and from Jeddah and Madinah will resume on October 18 after a safety review.

KLM

KLM has extended cancellations of flights to Riyadh and Dammam until October 31. Bloomberg Show caption: KLM has extended cancellations of flights to Riyadh and Damm…

The Dutch airline has extended cancellations of all flights to Riyadh and Dammam up to October 31.

Philippine Airlines

The Philippine flag carrier has suspended Riyadh flights PR654 and PR655 until November 29, citing the security situation at King Khalid International Airport.

Scoot

The Singapore Airlines-owned low-cost carrier has cancelled flights between Singapore and Jeddah until December 2.