Lufthansa Group and Air France have resumed flights to Dubai after months of disruption to air travel across the Middle East, restoring key connections between the UAE and Europe ahead of the busy winter travel season.

German flag carrier Lufthansa and its low-cost sister airline Eurowings reinstated services to Dubai International Airport on Wednesday, while Air France resumed flights from Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport on November 19.

Their return follows that of British Airways this month, as international airlines gradually restore services to the UAE following the outbreak of the Iran war at the end of February.

Lufthansa is operating five flights a week between Munich and Dubai, while Eurowings has reinstated its daily service from Berlin.

However, Lufthansa's Frankfurt-Dubai service, as well as flights operated by fellow group members Swiss International Air Lines from Zurich and Austrian Airlines from Vienna, will remain suspended until March 27, 2027, the end of the winter aviation season.

Eurowings has also shelved plans to operate flights from Cologne/Bonn and Stuttgart to Dubai this winter.

Air France is operating a daily service between Paris and Dubai using Boeing 777-300ER aircraft. Flight AF662 departs the French capital at 1.25pm local time daily and arrives in Dubai at 11.20pm local time.

Air France resumed flights between Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport and Dubai on November 19. EPA Show caption: Air France resumed flights between Paris Charles de Gaulle A…

The French flag carrier has also restored its services to Beirut and Tel Aviv, although flights to Riyadh remain suspended until January 3.

British Airways, meanwhile, resumed its London Heathrow-Dubai service on November 3 after an eight-month suspension. The airline is initially operating one flight a day, with plans to double the frequency next summer.

Its Abu Dhabi services, however, are not expected to resume until the 2027-2028 winter season.

Despite the return of several major European carriers, a number of international airlines have extended their suspension of flights to the UAE well into next year.

Singapore Airlines has suspended its Dubai services until February 28, while KLM, Air Canada and Finnair are not expected to return until late March. Virgin Atlantic has postponed the resumption of its Dubai flights until next October.

International carriers continue to monitor regional security developments and airspace restrictions, with flight schedules subject to change at short notice.