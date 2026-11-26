Fears of a renewed all-out military confrontation between Iran and the US, and its consequences for the Middle East, were among the strongest concerns voiced by Arab officials and diplomats at the sixth Aswan Forum for Sustainable Peace and Development.

Inside the conference rooms, the mood was markedly different from the tranquility outside as the Nile flowed through the southern Egyptian city. Two senior Arab officials told The National at last weekend's conference that they expected hostilities to resume, warning that another major escalation would have far-reaching consequences across the region.

“I hope I’m wrong, but I believe a full-scale military confrontation between Iran and the US will break out again,” one of the officials said. “The signs are pointing in that direction, and the impact would be deeply damaging for all of us.”

Fighting, maritime attacks and stalled diplomacy are continuing nine months into the Iran war, which started with US and Israeli strikes at the end of February. The conflict expanded after Iran retaliated with missile and drone attacks across the Middle East, while armed groups it backs in Lebanon, Yemen and Iraq also entered the fray.

Any resumption of hostilities would affect not only Gulf states but also Lebanon and Gaza, which could once again become additional theatres of the crisis, an Arab diplomat told The National.

Diplomats have gathered in Aswan, but the mood is different from the tranquility outside as the Nile flowed through the southern Egyptian city. Vanessa Ghanem / The National Show caption: Diplomats have gathered in Aswan, but the mood is different …

The comments came as Bahrain reported two people injured in Iranian attacks on Saturday. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it had targeted two US Patriot air-defence radar systems at the Al Riffa and Awali bases. Two days earlier, it claimed to have struck US Patriot systems and drone and missile launchers at Ali Al Salem airbase in Kuwait.

The diplomat suggested the momentum towards another confrontation might have slowed following the US midterm elections, in which Democrats made significant gains, taking control of the House of Representatives and the Senate from Republicans. The results dealt a major political blow to President Donald Trump.

“The Americans issued a verdict in the vote. They clearly said no to war,” the diplomat said, adding that the result was likely to have a significant impact on any decision by Mr Trump.

The US President warned on Tuesday that Democratic politicians could cut funding for the Iran war when they take control of Congress in January, possibly turning what he described as a military victory into a defeat. Mr Trump told the New York Post that the US military campaign was funded until the end of January.

The prospect of renewed hostilities was not the only concern occupying diplomats gathered in Aswan. Discussions at the November 21-22 forum repeatedly returned to the critical situation in Gaza, the future of Lebanon and Syria and the security of strategic waterways linking the Middle East to Africa and international markets.

While its overarching focus was Africa's role in a changing world order, the Middle East featured prominently, reflecting the extent to which instability in the region is affecting neighbouring countries and global trade.

Gaza, Lebanon and Syria

Gaza was a recurring subject in the discussions and in conversations on the sidelines of the forum. A Palestinian diplomat said the international debate surrounding the territory had shifted, with changing attitudes increasingly evident in Europe, as well as in countries such as Australia.

Last week, Australia imposed sanctions on three Israeli individuals and four organisations for illegal settlement expansion and ​settler violence in the occupied West Bank, saying those actions were extinguishing the possibility of ‌a two-state solution. The move followed Britain's decision to sanction eight Israeli construction companies involved in building settlements in the West Bank.

In a session on the Middle East, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty called for the implementation of the second phase of Mr Trump's Gaza peace plan, including the withdrawal of Israeli forces and the empowerment of the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza, comprising a group of technocrats.

He also stressed the need to accelerate early recovery and reconstruction in the coastal enclave.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty called for the implementation of the second phase of US President Donald Trump's Gaza peace plan. Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Egypt Show caption: Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty called for the impl…

Lebanon and Syria were also part of the wider conversation about preserving state institutions and preventing further fragmentation.

For Lebanon, the challenge is not simply to prevent another round of fighting, but to strengthen state authority, reassert sovereignty and create the conditions for recovery. Under domestic and international pressure, the Lebanese army has been tasked with disarming Hezbollah, the powerful Iran-backed militia. The army has said Israel's continued strikes and occupation of parts of southern Lebanon are preventing it from asserting full control over the area. Israel, meanwhile, says it will not withdraw until Hezbollah surrenders its weapons.

Lebanese ministers attending the forum rejected what they described as Israel's systematic destruction of areas in southern Lebanon, saying the devastation had rendered entire communities uninhabitable.

In Syria, sovereignty, political stability and the future of state institutions remain central. The country's Social Affairs and Labour Minister, Hind Kabawat, called on the international community and donors to provide multiyear funding for early recovery, to work seriously towards lifting sanctions and align their support with Syria's national recovery plan.

Mr Abdelatty also called for a comprehensive political settlement for the Yemen war and urged dialogue to address differences with Iran, saying that the security of Egypt, the Gulf states and the wider region were closely interconnected.

That connection was particularly evident in talks about the Red Sea, where security concerns have increasingly extended beyond the immediate threat to commercial vessels.

The waterway, linking the Mediterranean to the Indian Ocean through the Suez Canal and the Bab Al Mandeb strait, remains vital to international trade. Disruptions to shipping have demonstrated how instability in the Middle East and the Horn of Africa has consequences for supply chains, energy markets and economies far beyond the region.

Africa's role and limits of multilateralism

The forum's African focus offered another perspective on these challenges, particularly the growing demand for countries in the Global South to have a greater say in international decision-making.

Sudan, the Horn of Africa and the Sahel featured among the wider security concerns, with discussions highlighting the links between conflict, weak institutions, economic vulnerability and the spread of extremism.

The situation in the Horn of Africa was particularly relevant to the Red Sea debate, given the close relationship between political developments along its shores and maritime security.

Former Arab League secretary general Amr Moussa offered an interesting perspective on multilateral co-operation.

“We should learn from the African Union Commission,” he said, describing it as a multilateral framework in which there was at least broad agreement among members.

His remarks offered a counterpoint to the wider debate about the effectiveness of international institutions at a time when disagreements among major powers have repeatedly complicated efforts to address conflicts.

In his opening address, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi said shortcomings in the multilateral system should encourage reform rather than lead countries to abandon it.

He also said Africa should become an active partner in shaping the rules of the international order, rather than remain a recipient of decisions made elsewhere.