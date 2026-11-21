Three Palestinians were killed in Gaza on Saturday and six others on Friday, as US President Donald Trump’s Board of Peace renewed warnings that Israel is not abiding by its pledge to engage in ceasefire and reconstruction plans.

Four Palestinians were killed and several were injured in a strike on the central Bureiji refugee camp, Gaza’s civil defence agency said on Friday. Israeli drone strikes also killed one person in Deir Al Balah and another in the Nuseirat refugee camp, the agency added.

Three more Palestinians were killed and several others injured in an Israeli airstrike on Gaza City on Saturday afternoon, according to Palestinian media reports.

The attacks occurred despite a ceasefire being struck between Hamas and Israel in October last year. Humanitarian conditions remain dire, particularly as rain and a drop in temperatures loom for the enclave, where the majority of people have been displaced by Israeli attacks. At least 80 per cent of buildings have been damaged since the conflict began with the Hamas-led attacks on October 7, 2023.

Israel’s military said on Friday that it struck “several terrorists” from Hamas’s military wing, a day after completing a day-long ground operation involving tanks in the centre of the enclave.

A day earlier, warnings were issued over the humanitarian situation in Gaza, including from Israel’s allies. On Tuesday, the US-backed Board of Peace, which is tasked with ensuring the ceasefire is implemented, released a report on the possible collapse of the agreement.

Palestinians face dire conditions in Gaza. AFP Show caption: Palestinians face dire conditions in Gaza. AFP

“The distance between what has been agreed and what is happening on the ground nonetheless remains the principal risk to the process,” the report said, according to AP.

Senior Board of Peace adviser Josh Gruenbaum told Israeli outlet Ynet on Friday that the body “will hand the keys” to Gaza to the UN if Israel continues to obstruct plans to rebuild the enclave.

“We have been extremely patient and have given Israel its space," he said. "But it is frustrating that now with the [Israeli] elections behind us, even if they haven’t resulted in a clear coalition, that Israel is failing to move forward on the commitments Prime Minister [Benjamin] Netanyahu made to President Trump."

Israel has consistently restricted the entry of aid into Gaza, a policy that often prompts humanitarian organisations to warn of dire consequences.