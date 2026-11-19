Beaches in Fujairah and Khor Fakkan are glowing blue at night, attracting an increasing number of visitors eager to see the bioluminescence, a natural event also called “sea sparkle”.

Over the past week, Khor Fakkan’s shores were glowing in electric blue, with a similar sight emerging at Al Aqah Beach in Fujairah. Many curious residents drove to the east coast to see the natural phenomenon for themselves.

Khor Fakkan Municipality is also encouraging residents to witness the spectacle at Pearl Beach, where it will switch off the lights from Thursday to Saturday between 8pm and 9pm for better visibility.

The Sharjah Marine Science Research Centre at the University of Khor Fakkan shared photos of the event captured on the evening of November 15. One image showed the round, semi-transparent cells of the organism responsible for the visual spectacle. Researchers identified the marine organism as Noctiluca scintillans, which is commonly called sea sparkle.

According to National Geographic, bioluminescence is light produced by a chemical reaction within a living organism. Most bioluminescent organisms live in the ocean. Some, such as fireflies and fungi, are found on land. Almost no bioluminescent organisms are native to freshwater habitats.

Dr Silvana Birchenough, an associate professor at the University of Khor Fakkan, said sea sparkle is a tiny marine organism that sometimes appears in the UAE’s coastal waters and throughout the Arabian Gulf.

A microscopic image offers a closer look at the cells of Noctiluca scintillans, commonly known as ‘sea sparkle’. Photo: Sharjah Marine Science Research Centre Show caption: A microscopic image offers a closer look at the cells of Noc…

Jon Lapeyra Martin, assistant professor at SMSRC, explained that favourable winter conditions are contributing to longer-lasting sea sparkle blooms along the UAE's east coast.

"Noctiluca scintillans is a dinoflagellate species found across the world. In recent years, we have observed that phytoplankton blooms, particularly those involving Noctiluca scintillans, have been lasting longer along the UAE's east coast during the winter season, typically from September to December," he said.

"During the winter period, when the wind blows from the east, it mixes the water and brings nutrients back to the surface. This creates favourable conditions for sea sparkle to bloom and multiply.

"Over the past few years, we have noticed that these Noctiluca blooms are remaining at the surface longer and becoming more extensive, with very high cell concentrations per millilitre of water.

"As long as the environmental conditions remain favourable, the blooms continue to be active. This is why we are witnessing bioluminescence for longer periods," Mr Martin said.

Glowing blue waters are visible at night on the coast of Khor Fakkan. Photo: Rami Dibo Show caption: Glowing blue waters are visible at night on the coast of Kho…

For Rami Dibo, a Lebanese-Chilean who has been in the UAE for 20 years and currently lives in Dubai’s JBR, seeing the rare glow was a good reason for a late-night road trip.

Mr Dibo and a friend left Dubai for Fujairah around 1am on Monday after hearing about the glowing water. He said he witnessed a similar sight on Oman’s beaches, where sea sparkle is common at this time of year.

“Every year around this time we see this phenomenon on Oman's beaches, but it's not so frequent in the UAE,” he said. “One or two people spotted it at Khor Fakkan Beach and we managed to get in touch with them. We immediately decided to make the trip.”

Mr Dibo described how the blue visual effect becomes easy to see as the water moves towards the shore, especially when it washes over the rocks.

“When you are at the beach, you can see them clearly,” he said. “They illuminate with movement, especially when the water reaches the shore and touches the rocks. I noticed that they were a bit bigger this time and brighter.”

The group visited different parts of Fujairah beach and found several places where the water glowed.

The big blue. Photo: Rami Dibo Show caption: The big blue. Photo: Rami Dibo

“Many people have contacted me asking for the location. After visiting, people have been tagging me and getting in touch,” he said. “Experiencing bioluminescence was truly incredible. Under the dark night sky, with a beautiful beach and waves sparkling with every movement, it felt like stepping straight into a movie scene.”

Not a UAE first

Sea sparkle is not new to the UAE. There have been similar sightings along the country’s coast over the years.

In 2006, people saw glowing blue waves near Fujairah. Residents in Dibba saw a similar phenomenon in 2018. In 2021, residents witnessed bioluminescence on the shores of Abu Dhabi's Yas Island. Khor Fakkan Beach had a similar display in 2024, with footage of the glowing water shared on social media.

More recently, in October last year, sea sparkle was visible at several beaches, including at Dubai Islands and The Palm Jumeirah.