Cryptocurrency platform Binance has received an order from Abu Dhabi's ADGM Courts to support the recovery of assets following the massive $6.3 billion breach it reported last month.

"This legal action is part of our broader effort to use every lawful mechanism available to recover stolen assets and prevent funds from reaching the attackers or those who facilitate those attacks," the company said in a blog post.

The court decision has ordered several major cryptocurrency companies, including Circle and World Liberty Financial, to ⁠freeze digital assets worth billions of dollars, Reuters reported, quoting court documents.

The court said the 18 named companies were not accused of wrongdoing.

Binance maintained that it has absorbed the financial impact of the stolen funds and continues to ensure users do not bear the cost.

But it is also "pursuing the stolen assets, supporting law enforcement and industry partners, and ensuring frozen funds can be recovered through proper legal channels", it said.

In some cases, issuers, exchanges or other partners request a formal court order before frozen assets will be released, transferred or returned.

The court order Binance has obtained "assists in creating that pathway", it said.

The heist, which took place on October 29, has been described as the single biggest theft of crypto on record, exceeding the $1.5 billion stolen from Bybit in February 2025.

The FBI has attributed the attack to TraderTraitor, a North Korean state-sponsored hacking unit. Members of the group were observed by law enforcement converting the stolen assets into ether, the FBI said, adding that it expected further laundering through related technology.

Last week, Binance said fake job interviews and an internal artificial intelligence tool were used for the breach. The culprit leveraged the compromised computer of one of its engineers and used an AI tool to gain control of the wallets of two other engineers, Binance said.

The company also said it has taken measures to protect its systems, including rebuilding the affected wallet system in a new environment and internal AI tools and access controls.

It has also replaced affected devices and decommissioned credentials and tokens related to the affected engineers.

Following the attack, approximately $2.85 billion in digital assets have been frozen or intercepted, subject to reconciliation and market price volatility, Binance said on October 31.

The company on Wednesday said it is continuing to work with law enforcement and relevant authorities, coordinate with issuers, exchanges and blockchain intelligence firms, and trace, monitor and recover the assets connected to the attack.

"This process will take time, and we will continue to provide updates as the recovery effort progresses," the company said.