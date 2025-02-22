Bybit says it will seek legal support to recover the stolen funds and has promised that its clients are 'not going to suffer'. AFP
Bybit CEO guarantees client funds are safe following $1.5bn crypto hack

All withdrawals will be processed after going through 'regular checks' as nearly 80% of stolen Ethereum secured through bridge loan

Alvin R Cabral
February 22, 2025