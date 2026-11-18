Britain's Prince William received a Bollywood-style welcome on Wednesday when he visited filmmaker Karan Johar's Dharma Productions in Mumbai and was greeted by stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan.

The Prince of Wales was treated to a dance performance featuring songs from Johar's 2001 blockbuster Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, which was extensively shot in the UK.

He spent about 45 minutes at the production company's office in Andheri, where he was welcomed by Johar, the Bollywood couple and staff. Johar described the meeting as an “absolute privilege and honour”.

“He was gracious and kind, and spoke extensively about the potential of Indian cinema and how cinema across all Indian languages is loved worldwide. It was wonderful interacting with such a warm individual,” the filmmaker told Indian news agency ANI.

Founded by Johar's father, Yash Johar, in 1976, Dharma Productions is one of Bollywood's best-known production companies. It is behind films including Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, My Name Is Khan and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Prince William enjoying a dance performance at Dharma Productions. Reuters Show caption: Prince William enjoying a dance performance at Dharma Produc…

Johar hosted Tuesday's Earthshot Prize awards ceremony at the Jio World Convention Centre, attended by the Prince and Princess of Wales and celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Rami Malek and Simone Ashley.

The visit to Dharma Productions was part of the final day of William and Kate's three-day tour of India, which was centred on the awards ceremony. The Princess of Wales did not accompany her husband to the film studio and instead visited the Nowrosjee Wadia Maternity Hospital.

She met new mothers, doctors and healthcare professionals to learn about India's approach to maternal health and early childhood care. She congratulated one mother on the birth of her baby, telling her “well done”, and comforted another woman who had experienced a difficult labour, holding her hand as they spoke.

The Princess of Wales at the Nowrosjee Wadia Maternity Hospital in Mumbai. Reuters Show caption: The Princess of Wales at the Nowrosjee Wadia Maternity Hospi…

The hospital, established in 1926, provides maternity and neonatal care to women from a range of socioeconomic backgrounds. The visit reflected Kate's long-standing interest in child development, a cause she has championed through the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.

Earlier on Wednesday, the royal couple visited the Chanakya School of Craft in Mumbai's Lower Parel neighbourhood, where they met staff and students learning traditional Indian textile and embroidery techniques.

Founded in 2016, the school trains women in traditional crafts, helping to preserve skills while creating employment opportunities in an industry historically dominated by men.

The royal couple try block printing at the Chanakya School of Craft in Mumbai. Getty Images Show caption: The royal couple try block printing at the Chanakya School o…

Its graduates have produced intricate embroidery and textile work for international luxury fashion houses including Dior, Fendi and Valentino.

William and Kate arrived in Mumbai on Monday, when they played gully cricket with Indian cricket great Sachin Tendulkar and travelled on the city's Metro.

The Earthshot Prize was founded by Prince William in 2020 to recognise environmental innovations. Five winners were announced at Tuesday's ceremony, each receiving £1 million to help to expand their projects.

The royal couple are scheduled to meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Wednesday, concluding their first joint visit to India since 2016.