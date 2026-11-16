Prince William and Kate play gully cricket with Sachin Tendulkar in Mumbai

Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate began their three-day visit to India on Monday with a game of gully cricket in Mumbai.

The royals were joined by Sachin Tendulkar, widely regarded as one of the greatest cricketers of all time, and former Indian women's international cricketer Punam Raut. The event was organised in collaboration with The Right Pitch, an initiative that uses cricket to engage and empower young people.

The Prince and Princess of Wales took part in the sporting engagement at Ballard Estate, where they also met young people from communities across the city.

Gully cricket is an informal version of the sport played on streets, in narrow lanes, courtyards and other open spaces across India. The word gully refers to a narrow street or alley.

Unlike conventional cricket, which is played on a designated pitch with 11 players on each side, gully cricket is more flexible. Teams can be of any size, while rules are often adapted to suit the available space, with walls, buildings and other obstacles becoming part of the game.

It is a familiar sight in Indian neighbourhoods and has helped introduce generations of children to the sport, including some who have gone on to play professionally.

Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate, with Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. Reuters Show caption: Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate, with Indian cric…

The royal couple also played cricket with local children at Mumbai's Oval Maidan during their previous visit to India in 2016, where they were also joined by Tendulkar. Kate famously took to the pitch wearing a colourful printed dress by Indian designer Anita Dongre and wedge heels.

This time, the princess chose an olive-green jacket by American fashion label Veronica Beard, paired with white trousers, while Prince William wore a striped navy-blue Nehru jacket by Indian clothing brand Kardo.

Founded in New Delhi, Kardo is known for its contemporary menswear made using traditional Indian textiles and artisanal techniques, including handloom weaving and embroidery.

The choice of an Indian label was a nod to the country's fashion industry, which is among the cultural and creative sectors being highlighted during the royal visit.

Prince William bats during the match. Reuters Show caption: Prince William bats during the match. Reuters

Hundreds of schoolchildren attended the event, with some joining the royal couple on the pitch to play while others watched from the sidelines. Following the match, the couple joined Tendulkar for traditional kulhad chai, a popular way of serving Indian tea in small, no-handle cups made from clay.

Prince William and Kate are in India for the annual Earthshot Prize awards ceremony, which takes place on Tuesday, November 17.

Founded by Prince William in 2020, the environmental initiative recognises projects addressing some of the world's most pressing environmental challenges. Five winners will each receive £1 million to help expand their work.

Prince William bowls as Kate, Princess of Wales, bats during a game of gully cricket. Reuters Show caption: Prince William bowls as Kate, Princess of Wales, bats during…

The ceremony, hosted by Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar, will feature appearances by actors Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor and Rami Malek, alongside performances by Indian singer Shreya Ghoshal and British pop group Take That, who will be making their first appearance in India.

Other engagements during the visit include a journey on Mumbai's Metro, highlighting sustainable public transport, and events celebrating Indian cinema, fashion and environmental innovation.

The couple will conclude their visit on Wednesday, November 18, with a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

The trip marks Prince William and Kate's first joint visit to India in a decade and the princess's most significant overseas engagement since undergoing cancer treatment in 2024.