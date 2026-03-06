Bollywood stars and Indian cricket heroes celebrate Sachin Tendulkar's son's wedding in Mumbai

Indian cricket hero Sachin Tendulkar celebrated his son's wedding in Mumbai on Thursday.

Arjun Tendulkar, who has followed his father's footsteps into the world of cricket, married his fiancee Saaniya Chandhok in South Mumbai. The pair announced their engagement in August 2025.

Celebrations around the nuptials started late last month and included a pre-wedding blessing conducted by Nita Ambani at an Ambani family property in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The Ambanis are India's richest family. In 2024, their son Anant was married in a six-day spectacle.

Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok choose auspicious red attire for their wedding ceremony. AFP Info

As befitting tradition, the wedding party wore heavily embroidered clothes in auspicious shades of red, pink and gold.

The guest list for Thursday's wedding was filled with famous faces from cinema, entertainment and cricket, who also largely followed tradition, wearing Indian attire in shades of gold, pale green and cream.

Shah Rukh Khan with his wife Gauri and daughter Suhana. AFP Info

Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri were in attendance, along with their daughter, actress Suhana Khan, with all wearing matching tones of cream and gold.

Chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries, Mukesh Ambani arrived with his wife Nita, son Akash and daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta. Nita and Shloka wore tones of pale gold, while Mukesh chose head-to-toe black. In addition, Bollywood's first family Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan arrived for the celebrations with Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, as did politician Raj Thackeray.

The Ambani family, from left, Mukesh, Nita, Shloka Mehta and Akash. AFP Info

From the world of cricket, Jay Shah, chairman of the International Cricket Council, was on the guest list, as was former India cricketer Venkatesh Prasad, who is now president of the Karnataka State Cricket Association.

Also in attendance were former Indian captain MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi, and head coach of the Indian cricket team Gautam Gambhir. Yuvraj Singh arrived with his wife Hazel Keech, alongside Rahul Dravid, the former coach who led India to victory at the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan and his wife Safa Baig. AFP Info

The guest list also included former cricketers and commentators Sunil Gavaskar and Ravi Shastri, who coached the Indian side between 2017 and 2021, as well as Anil Kumble, Irfan Pathan, Zaheer Khan, Harbhajan Singh and India’s chief selector Ajit Agarkar.