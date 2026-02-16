Queen Rania visits Ambani family at Antilia during India trip

Queen Rania of Jordan made time to visit Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani and his family at their Mumbai residence, Antilia, on Saturday, during her visit to India.

Photos shared by Queen Rania showed the royal with Mukesh, his wife Nita Ambani, their daughter Isha Ambani and her husband, Anand Piramal. The Ambani daughter-in-laws Shloka and Radhika, whose glitzy wedding to Anant Ambani in 2024 made headlines around the world, were also in attendance.

For the meeting, Queen Rania opted for a crisp white top paired with a dark embroidered midi skirt, which was layered with a cinched moss-green velvet sash.

"My deepest thanks to Mr Mukesh and Mrs Nita Ambani for hosting me in Mumbai yesterday. Your friendship, warmth and gracious hospitality have made my visit to India all the more memorable," she posted on Instagram.

Queen Rania with the Ambani family at their home in Mumbai. Queen Rania / Instagram

Later in the day, Queen Rania visited the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, where she met a group of prominent Indian women leaders in business, entrepreneurship, social work, media and the arts. She was received at the venue by Isha Ambani, who is the executive director of Reliance Retail, before joining the group for a roundtable discussion titled Celebration of Women Leadership in India.

The panel included Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor, fashion designer Masaba Gupta and entrepreneur Navya Naveli Nanda, among others.

For the occasion, the queen opted for a monochrome white tailored set – a streamlined blouse paired with matching trousers, reflecting her signature blend of contemporary looks and royal restraint.

The NMACC is named after its founder, Nita Mukesh Ambani, who also serves as founder and chairperson of the philanthropic Reliance Foundation. Established in 2023, the multi-disciplinary performing arts and cultural complex promotes Indian arts and culture through a range of productions, exhibitions and performances, showcasing talent from India and around the world.

While at the centre, Queen Rania and Isha Ambani stopped by Swadesh, a Reliance Foundation retail initiative, where they observed women engaged in hand embroidery, weaving and hand-knotted carpet making. The initiative, whose name translates to “of the homeland”, aims to support artisan livelihoods and position Indian craftsmanship within a global context.

Queen Rania with Isha Ambani at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai. Queen Rania / Instagram

The royal’s packed schedule also included a visit to the Chanakya School of Craft, a textile and embroidery house founded in 2016. She toured the school’s learning spaces, where more than 300 hand-embroidery techniques are taught, helping to train thousands of women and provide economic autonomy while preserving India’s artisanal heritage. The Chanakya School of Craft has collaborated with top fashion houses around the world.

For this visit, Queen Rania wore a dusty blue blazer featuring intricate beaded embellishments and paired it with white trousers, accesorised with a Fendi Spy Mini bag.

Queen Rania with staff of the Chanakya School of Craft in Mumbai. Queen Rania / Instagram

Her trip to India also included a stop in New Delhi on Friday, where she delivered a keynote address at the ET Now Global Business Summit. The annual event featured a wide range of political figures, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alongside business leaders and policymakers.

In her speech, Queen Rania highlighted the value of humility as a global leadership asset, describing it as essential in addressing shared challenges.

“When you accept that you don’t know everything, you build differently. You design systems that can scale without breaking, and reach people who would otherwise be left out,” she said.

“Humility keeps resilience and human dignity at the centre of progress and prevents them from becoming trade-offs,” she added.

She noted that humility has long served as a fundamental global value, citing examples from Indian history and her Muslim faith.

Queen Rania at the ET Now Global Business Summit in New Delhi. Queen Rania / Instagram

“Islam’s holy book, the Quran, tells us not to arrogantly roam the Earth, for we will ‘neither crack the ground nor reach the mountains in height,’” she said. “In a moment of global uncertainty, reaffirming that wisdom is not only comforting – it is practical.”

For the event, Queen Rania chose a powder-pink blouse by Rosetta Getty paired with an embroidered Fendi midi skirt.

Adding that Jordan sits at the intersection of several regional crises, the Queen said her country has endured not by taking stability for granted, but by adapting to uncertainty.

“Through it all, we have held firm to human dignity, even when the cost was high and the credit low,” she said. “That is the Jordan I am proud to call home – a reliable, honest partner in a complicated world.

“We may be a small country, but what defines us is what we stand for. And that is why, in my eyes, Jordan stands very tall.”