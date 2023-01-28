Indian designer Masaba Gupta showcases her blended family in wedding photos

Acclaimed Indian designer Masaba Gupta tied the knot with her boyfriend, actor Satyadeep Misra, on Friday. Gupta, 33, shared photos on Instagram after the private wedding, one of which included her father, the former West Indies cricketer Viv Richards, often considered one of the greatest batsmen in history.

Gupta's parents, Richards and Indian actress Neena Gupta, famously dated in the eighties, but never married.

One of the cheerful photos the designer shared showed her and Misra surrounded by Richards, mom Neena, her step father Vivek Mehra as well as Misra's mother Nalini and his sister Chinmaya.

"For the first time ever my whole life came together. This is us. My beautiful blended family. Everything from here on is just bonus," Gupta posted.

The bride and groom, as well as her extended family, are all dressed in designs by Gupta's label House of Masaba, in shades of pink and yellow.

The designer said her wedding outfit, a soft pink and green lehenga paired with green dupatta, was inspired by a painting by celebrated Indian artist Manjit Bawa.

"A marriage is a celebration of stability, movement and balance... much like life and Manjit Bawa’s work which has had a huge impact in my life... and this artwork provided the inspiration for my bridal line," Gupta said, pictured next to one of the artist's works.

Her jewellery, she added, was inspired by South Indian headgear, with the Moon and Sun as motifs.

"The sun is energy, the protector and giver of life. And the various phases of the moon affect us in ways we don’t even recognise. We are driven by nature and energised by it. May we never forget that," she wrote.

This is the second marriage for both Gupta and Misra. Gupta was earlier married to film producer Madhu Mantena, while Misra was married to actress Aditi Rao Hydari.

The couple met on the set of Masaba Masaba, the 2020 semi-autobiographical Netflix series in which she and her mother Neena play themselves. The show's second season premiered last year in June.

