Gigi Hadid thanks Ambani family for 'unforgettable first trip to India'

Gigi Hadid has called her first trip to India "unforgettable", sharing photos from the weekend. The Dutch-Palestinian supermodel was in Mumbai for the opening weekend of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, named after the founders, Indian billionaires Nita and Mukesh Ambani.

Hadid, who attended the opening ceremony of the multidisciplinary centre on Friday, also joined top international stars including Zendaya, Tom Holland, Penelope Cruz, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas for a gala on Saturday, to celebrate the first exhibition.

"Thanks to the Ambani family for hosting me in Mumbai for the opening weekend of @nmacc.india," Hadid posted on Instagram. "It was an honour to be there to witness your family’s vision come to life, in a beautiful world-class cultural centre to celebrate and cultivate the creatives and heritage of India.

"This venue will nurture future generations to explore their passions — from dance to design, from music to art. If you have the chance to visit and see these productions — I highly recommend."

The first exhibition at the centre — India in Fashion: The Impact of Indian Dress and Textiles on the Fashionable Imagination — is curated by eminent fashion journalist, costume expert and Vogue magazine's global editor Hamish Bowles.

It celebrates Indian craftsmanship and its influence on international fashion.

On Friday, Hadid wore a custom hand-embroidered trench coat paired with co-ordinating trousers. The embroidery was inspired by spring in the picturesque Himachal region in northern India, designer Rahul Mishra said.

For the gala on Saturday, Hadid wore a sari by Indian designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, who are also featured in NMACC's first exhibition.

Hadid called the heavily embellished gold and cream sari "truly remarkable workmanship".

"This Chikankari sari was made in the Lucknow region of India, and took a year to make; each woman who crafted it specialises in a differently stitch. I’ll never forget it," she said.

Gigi Hadid in a sari by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. AFP

Hadid also shared photos of herself with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, as well as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Videos shared on social media also showed her briefly dancing on stage with actor Varun Dhawan.

Speaking to The National last month, Nita Ambani said the centre was “the realisation of my lifelong dream”.

“NMACC has been a labour of love and commitment for my family and me, a testament to our deep-rooted pride as Indians and as supporters of the arts," she said.

On Saturday, Priyanka Chopra also got on stage with actor Ranveer Singh to perform a dance to Gallan Goodiyaan, a song from their film Dil Dhadakne Do.

