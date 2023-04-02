Zendaya and Tom Holland join Bollywood stars for opening of Mumbai's Ambani culture centre

Zendaya and Tom Holland joined a host of stars in Mumbai on Saturday to celebrate the opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre.

The Euphoria star walked the red carpet on the second night of star-studded celebrations, joined by her close friend and former stylist Law Roach.

The pair wore co-ordinated attire, both in custom embellished couture by Rahul Mishra. Zendaya wore a sari-inspired midnight blue design, embroidered with gold stars to match the gold bralette beneath, while Roach, who recently announced his retirement, wore a black sequined look adorned with a bright floral pattern.

Shortly before the pair arrived, Zendaya’s partner, Spider-Man star Tom Holland, walked the red carpet wearing a classic tuxedo.

Dutch-Palestinian model Gigi Hadid also returned for a second night of celebrations, this time dressed in a heavily embellished gold and cream sari-inspired look by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla.

Also in attendance was Priyanka Chopra, who was joined on stage by Ranveer Singh to perform a dance to Gallan Goodiyaan, the song from their film Dil Dhadakne Do.

Singh also joined Bollywood heavyweights Shah Rukh Khan and Varun Dhawan on stage for a special choreographed dance.

The night continued the celebrations from Friday’s grand opening of the striking multidisciplinary centre in Mumbai, named after its founders, Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani and his wife, Nita. The centre comprises 1,486 square metres of exhibition space as well as three theatres, including the 2,000-seat Grand Theatre.

The Ambanis, known for their close relationship with Bollywood, made sure their top celebrity friends were on hand for the glamorous events. Other stars spotted included Gauri Khan, Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput and newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani.

For Friday night’s event, playwright and director Feroz Abbas Khan presented The Great Indian Musical: Civilisation to Nation, a theatrical experience celebrating Indian dance, drama, music and art.

Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at the opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai. AP

Saturday’s festivities were to celebrate the exhibition India in Fashion: The Impact of Indian Dress and Textiles on the Fashionable Imagination. The show was curated by eminent fashion journalist, costume expert and Vogue magazine's global editor Hamish Bowles.

On Sunday, cultural theorist Ranjit Hoskote and Jeffrey Deitch, former director of the Museum of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles, will present Sangam/Confluence, a group art show that will explore the plurality of expression through the works of 10 Indian and international artists.