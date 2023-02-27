Zendaya's style evolution in 71 photos, from Disney starlet to best-dressed list stalwart

Zendaya joins artists such as Madonna, Beyonce and Cher as a star who goes by one name and is as famous for her red carpet prowess as her body of work.

The American actress and singer, 26, has had plenty of time to perfect her aesthetic, enjoying 13 years in the business.

The Euphoria and Dune star, born Zendaya Coleman, started out in the Disney Channel sitcom Shake It Up from 2010.

Going on to compete in Dancing with the Stars and front sitcom KC Undercover, the actress made the leap to the silver screen in 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming and has since starred in Spider-Man: Far from Home and Spider-Man: No Way Home opposite Tom Holland.

As her career has progressed, so, too, has her style.

Zendaya, who has won two Primetime Emmy Awards for her performance in the HBO drama Euphoria, has morphed from Disney star to a leading lady, becoming one of the red carpet's best dressers in the process.

Never afraid to sport a bold print, avant-garde silhouette or vibrant hues, the actress can be relied on to add a little sparkle to a party, premiere or awards ceremony, turning to labels such as Roberto Cavalli, Valentino and Tom Ford.

She is known for looking to fashion archives for red carpet inspiration, often opting for vintage looks for her appearances. At the 54th NAACP Image Awards she wore a duo of vintage looks, dazzling in a black and neon green vintage Versace gown from the 2002 spring couture collection. Styled by designer Law Roach, she wore her hair in classic golden-era Hollywood loose waves and with glittering Bulgari jewellery. Later in the evening, she changed into a white Prada two-piece look from the label's spring/summer 1993 collection.

With her statement gowns, she often wears glittering jewellery, often by Bulgari, who she starred in a 2022 campaign with, opposite Anne Hathaway and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Here, we take a look at how Zendaya's style has evolved throughout her time in the spotlight.

– This article was first published on June 10, 2021