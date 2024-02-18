Updated: February 18, 2024, 9:54 AM
Dune Part Two live: Abu Dhabi to host premiere of sci-fi sequel
Director Denis Villeneuve and stars Josh Brolin and Dave Bautista attending red carpet event
KEY INFO
- Dune: Part Two to be released in UAE and Middle East on February 29
- Cast features Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Austin Butler and Rebecca Ferguson
- Director Villeneuve's first Dune movie was released in 2021
- Scenes from both movies were shot in Abu Dhabi’s Empty Quarter
- Dune is based on the 1965 novel by Frank Herbert
