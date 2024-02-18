LATEST UPDATES
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Timothee Chalamet, foreground left, and Austin Butler in a scene from "Dune: Part Two. " (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)

Dune Part Two live: Abu Dhabi to host premiere of sci-fi sequel

Director Denis Villeneuve and stars Josh Brolin and Dave Bautista attending red carpet event

LATEST UPDATES
READ MORE
KEY INFO
  • Dune: Part Two to be released in UAE and Middle East on February 29
  • Cast features Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Austin Butler and Rebecca Ferguson
  • Director Villeneuve's first Dune movie was released in 2021
  • Scenes from both movies were shot in Abu Dhabi’s Empty Quarter
  • Dune is based on the 1965 novel by Frank Herbert
Updated: February 18, 2024, 9:54 AM