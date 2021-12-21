Tom Holland's style evolution in 28 pictures: 'Spider-Man' star is a suave leading man

Tom Holland has been in the public eye for less than a decade, but the English actor has evolved from a low-key boy-next-door on the red carpet to 50 per cent of one of Hollywood's most stylish couples with girlfriend Zendaya.

The Spider-Man: No Way Home star regularly cuts a dapper figure on the red carpet, often reaching for designs by Saint Laurent, Boss and Joshua Kane. It was a silk double-breasted suit by Prada that Holland, 25, chose for the most recent Spider-Man premiere in Los Angeles. For the occasion, Zendaya, 25, wore a sheer Pierpaolo Piccioli dress with spiderweb detailing.

Tom Holland and Zendaya attend the premiere for the 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' in Los Angeles, California on December 13, 2021. Reuters

Holland is not afraid to dress down for events, particularly for Marvel fan meet and greets. He often pairs blazers with relaxed T-shirts, hoodies and trainers, or opts for suede, denim or leather jackets for the occasions.

His biggest fashion risk came at the GQ Men of the Year Party in November, where he chose to wear a brown velvet Boss tuxedo, accessorised with red-lensed glasses and a classic Cartier Tank Americaine watch.

In recent months, his glasses have become a part of his trademark style, as well as a longer floppier hair cut.

Holland's style can't be dwelled on without reflecting on Zendaya's. Earlier this month, Holland stopped a red carpet interview to take a look at the actress arriving at the LA Spider-Man: No Way Home premiere.

“I think Zendaya just showed up,” he said, beaming, during a conversation with ET.

Take a look back at Zendaya's style evolution here: