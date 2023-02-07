Everything we know about Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's Rajasthan wedding

Bollywood's Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are set to tie the knot at a lavish ceremony in Rajasthan on Tuesday. Fans have been scouring the internet, sharing every sliver of information from the couple's big day, which is being held in Jaisalmar, known for its ornate palaces and temples.

Malhotra, 38, and Advani, 30, who have never publicly spoken about their relationship, are believed to have begun dating while filming Shershaah, their hit 2021 film.

Pre-wedding celebrations, including the mehendi ceremony, have already taken place at the Suryagarh Jaisalmar, a luxury hotel in the desert that's been built to resemble a 17th-century palace, which is known for hosting opulent weddings.

Friend and designer to the stars Manish Malhotra, who is believed to have dressed the couple for their big day, was seen arriving at the Jaisalmar Airport accompanied by Advani on Saturday.

A-list guests who were also spotted include Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput, producer and director Karan Johar, actress Juhi Chawla and her husband Jay Mehta, as well as actor Armaan Jain.

Johar helped launch Malhotra's career in his 2012 film Student of the Year and directed Advani in the 2018 Netflix anthology Lust Stories. Kapoor meanwhile starred with Advani in the divisive but massive hit Kabir Singh, released in 2019.

Isha Ambani, the daughter of Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani and childhood friend of Advani, was also at the airport along with her husband Anand Piramal.

The wedding ceremony is set to be an intimate affair, with only close friends and family attending. A big wedding reception is reportedly being planned for a later date in Mumbai.

The venue

Security outside Suryagarh Jaisalmar has been beefed up ahead of the nuptials. Located in the Thar Desert, the luxury hotel has been built to resemble an ancient fortress with all the modern amenities. A 30-minute drive from Jaisalmar Aiport, the hotel is equipped with 83 rooms, which include 32 suits and four standalone havelis, or traditional townhouses.

There are two gardens and a courtyard, which are popular wedding venues.

Rooms at Suryagarh Jaisalmar start at $277 per night, excluding taxes.

