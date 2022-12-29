Manish Malhotra set to open a new flagship boutique in Dubai

Popular Indian fashion designer Manish Malhotra is set to open a new flagship boutique in the heart of Dubai. Sixteen years after opening his first store in the emirate, the designer is returning with a new flagship boutique in The Dubai Mall, set to open next summer.

Taking to social media to share the news, as well as posting an image of himself at Raffles The Palm Dubai, the designer wrote, “Ending the year on a momentous note,” next to an image that read, “We are delighted to announce Manish Malhotra x Dubai at The Dubai Mall, unveiling in summer 2023.”

Malhotra has enjoyed a diverse and wildly successful career spanning 30 years. Adept at endless reinvention, having started his career as a model, he began making costumes for films, quickly gaining accolades in the process. His work on the film Mohabbatein, for example, for which he dressed Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, earned him his first IIFA Best Costume award in 2001.

A highly regarded figure within the fashion industry for his elaborate work, Malhotra's address book reads like a who’s who of Bollywood royalty.

For his 2014 Men for Mijwan fashion show, for example — which was held in support of Chikankari artisans from Lucknow, India — Bachchan, Farhan Akhtar, Ranbir Kapoor, Akshay Kumar and Sidharth Malhotra all walked the runway for him.

In addition to his bridal wear, occasion dressing and couture collections, Malhotra launched his self-titled beauty line, Manish Malhotra Haute Couture Makeup, in 2019, and a year later expanded to offer jewellery and home wear.

Malhotra's flagship store within The Dubai Mall is significant for a number of reasons. As well as bringing his signature work to a new audience, it is a nods to the unique relationship he has with the city, as the location of his first store in 2006, preceding his Mumbai boutique by several years.