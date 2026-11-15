Bollywood, cricket and fashion: What's on Prince William and Kate's India schedule?

Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate will return to India this week for a three-day visit centred on the Earthshot Prize awards that bring together environmental innovation and some of the country's biggest cultural attractions.

The Prince and Princess of Wales will be in Mumbai from November 16 to 18 on a programme that includes engagements celebrating Indian cinema, cricket and fashion, alongside events focused on sustainability and ties between the UK and India.

It will be the couple's first joint visit to India since 2016, when they toured the country and neighbouring Bhutan, with stops including Mumbai, New Delhi and the Taj Mahal in Agra.

The trip also marks Kate's most significant overseas engagement since undergoing preventive chemotherapy for an unspecified form of cancer in 2024. The princess, 44, who is now in remission, has gradually resumed public duties, but had not accompanied William on an overseas visit since her illness.

Prince William, 44, founded the Earthshot Prize in 2020 to recognise and support innovative solutions to environmental challenges, including climate change, pollution and biodiversity loss.

"For the prince, Earthshot is ultimately about replacing pessimism with possibility," a Kensington Palace spokesperson said.

"It is about demonstrating that while the environmental challenges facing our planet are serious, the ingenuity, determination and creativity being applied to solving them are every bit as powerful."

What's on William and Kate's India itinerary?

Prince William and and Kate in front of the Taj Mahal in Agra in 2016. Reuters Show caption: Prince William and and Kate in front of the Taj Mahal in Agr…

The royal couple will begin their visit with an engagement centred on gully cricket, a popular form of street cricket in India.

Their programme will also highlight Mumbai's creative industries, with engagements linked to Indian cinema and fashion, alongside visits focusing on sustainable urban transport, responsible manufacturing and youth-led environmental initiatives.

The tour is also expected to conclude with a visit to Dharma Productions, one of Bollywood's best-known film companies, co-owned by filmmaker Karan Johar.

Founded by Johar's father, Yash Johar, in 1976, the company is behind some of Hindi cinema's biggest films, including Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Johar will also host Tuesday's Earthshot Prize awards ceremony.

Bollywood stars and cricket greats at Earthshot Prize

Indian film director and producer Karan Johar, who will host the Earthshot Prize 2026 ceremony, with Prince William. Photo: Hannah Pye Show caption: Indian film director and producer Karan Johar, who will host…

Organisers say the Mumbai edition will be the biggest yet, with about 5,000 guests expected to attend.

Johar will host the ceremony, with Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor joining Oscar-winning actor Rami Malek and Indian cricket great Sachin Tendulkar as award presenters.

The line-up also includes Bridgerton actress Simone Ashley, Indian singer Shreya Ghoshal and composer Shashwat Sachdev, alongside Earthshot ambassadors Robert Irwin and Nomzamo Mbatha.

British pop group Take That will make their first appearance in India, with Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald performing at the ceremony.

"We've been lucky enough to perform in some incredible places around the world over the past 35 years, but India is somewhere we've always dreamed of bringing our music," the group said in a statement.

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt will be one of the presenters at the event. AFP Show caption: Bollywood star Alia Bhatt will be one of the presenters at t…

The performance comes only days before the release of the band's 10th studio album, Dreamers, on Friday.

The ceremony will also feature performances by Indian all-female hip-hop collective Wild Wild Women and composer Merlin D'Souza.

Five winners will each receive £1 million ($1.3 million) to develop or expand their environmental projects, selected from 15 finalists across five categories: protecting and restoring nature, cleaning the air, reviving oceans, building a waste-free world and tackling climate change.

Why is the Earthshot Prize being held in India?

Mumbai is the first Indian city to host the Earthshot Prize, after ceremonies in London, Boston, Singapore, Cape Town and Rio de Janeiro.

According to the Earthshot Prize, India has produced more finalists and winners than any other country since the competition was established.

Two Indian organisations are among this year's 15 finalists.

Mahindra Last Mile Mobility has been recognised for its work developing electric three-wheelers, while Mahila Housing Trust is helping vulnerable communities, particularly women, adapt to extreme heat.

The awards will also highlight India's wider environmental ambitions and the role of local entrepreneurs in developing solutions that could be adopted elsewhere.