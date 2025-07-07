Rami Malek’s road to Hollywood Walk of Fame: Career evolution from Gilmore Girls to Oscars and Oppenheimer

Rami Malek’s journey in Hollywood is one of perseverance, talent and transformation. This week, it was announced that the Egyptian-American actor will be honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

From modest beginnings in television to becoming an Oscar-winning actor and international star, Malek has steadily carved a space for himself in an industry often dominated by familiar faces. His presence and versatility have made him one of the most distinctive actors of his generation.

To mark his latest achievement, we look back at the career that led him to this point.

Early life and education

Rami Said Malek was born on May 12, 1981, in Los Angeles, California, to Egyptian immigrant parents. Though raised in the US, he has often spoken of the cultural tension he felt growing up with a dual identity. His parents, who had traditional aspirations – his father worked as a tour guide and later sold insurance, while his mother was an accountant – initially steered him towards a more conventional career path.

Malek studied theatre at the University of Evansville in Indiana, where his professors quickly recognised his potential. After graduating in 2003, he returned to Los Angeles, struggling to find work while living with his parents and taking on odd jobs.

His persistence paid off in 2004 with a guest role on the sitcom Gilmore Girls – a brief appearance that marked the start of a significant acting career.

Roles in The War at Home, The Pacific and 24

Rami Malek appeared in several hit television shows, including 24 in 2010. Photo: Fox

Malek’s first recurring role came in 2005 with the sitcom The War at Home, in which he played Kenny – a teenager grappling with his identity. Despite the series’ lukewarm reception and early cancellation, Malek’s performance stood out for its emotional honesty.

His major breakthrough arrived in 2010 with The Pacific, the Second World War miniseries produced by Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks. As Corporal Merriell “Snafu” Shelton, Malek impressed critics with his ability to portray a complex, psychologically intense character.

That same year, he appeared in season 8 of 24, playing Marcos Al-Zacar – a conflicted suicide bomber – further showcasing his range.

Working with Ben Stiller, Brie Larson and Philip Seymour Hoffman

Rami Malek's role in the Night at the Museum franchise between 2006 and 2014 introduced him to a wider audience. 20th Century Fox

Between 2006 and 2014, Malek appeared in a variety of supporting roles in film and television. He gained wider visibility as Ahkmenrah, a pharaoh brought to life in the Night at the Museum franchise. Starring alongside Robin Williams, Ben Stiller and Steve Coogan in these family-friendly films, Malek got mainstream exposure and showed his ability to contribute meaningfully to ensemble casts.

He also pursued more dramatic roles, including a small but memorable turn in Paul Thomas Anderson’s The Master, playing the son-in-law of Philip Seymour Hoffman’s character. Sharing scenes with acting heavyweights such as Joaquin Phoenix and Amy Adams, Malek continued to build his reputation.

In 2013, he appeared in acclaimed indie drama Short Term 12, alongside Brie Larson, Kaitlyn Dever and LaKeith Stanfield – a film that further solidified his credentials.

Mr Robot and critical acclaim

Malek won an Emmy for his role in Mr Robot in 2016. Photo: USA Network

Malek’s career hit a new high in 2015 when he was cast as Elliot Alderson in Mr Robot, a psychological thriller created by Sam Esmail. He played a mentally unstable cybersecurity engineer recruited by a hacking collective to take down corrupt corporations.

The series quickly became a critical success and cult favourite. Malek’s performance – intense, unpredictable and deeply human – earned him the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series in 2016, making him the first actor of Egyptian heritage to win in the category. The show ran for four seasons, cementing Malek’s standing in the industry.

Bohemian Rhapsody and Oscar glory

In 2019, Malek became the first actor of Arab heritage to win an Oscar. AFP

While Mr Robot made Malek a television star, it was his portrayal of Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody that made him a leading man in cinema. Malek spent months preparing – studying Mercury’s movements, vocal style and mannerisms – to deliver an uncannily accurate performance.

Though the film drew criticism for historical liberties and its direction, Malek’s performance was universally praised. In 2019, he won the Academy Award for Best Actor – becoming the first Arab to receive the honour – along with a Bafta, Golden Globe and SAG Award.

In his acceptance speech, he reflected on being a first-generation American born to immigrant parents and the importance of telling Mercury’s story – “a fellow immigrant and outsider who defied expectations”.

James Bond’s foe

Rami Malek played the villain in Bond film No Time to Die in 2021. Photo: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Following his Oscar win, Malek signalled a desire to explore different genres. In 2021, he starred opposite Denzel Washington and Jared Leto in The Little Things, playing a young detective in the tense crime thriller.

Later that year, he took on the role of Bond villain Lyutsifer Safin in No Time to Die, Daniel Craig’s final outing as 007. Malek’s antagonist – a bioterrorist fuelled by revenge – was enigmatic and chilling, adding gravitas to the blockbuster.

Oppenheimer, The Amateur and the future

Rami Malek's latest film is the spy thriller The Amateur (2025). Getty Images

In Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer (2023), Malek made a strong impression despite limited screen time. He portrayed a key figure in a pivotal moment of the film – a testament to his ability to command attention with restraint.

This year, he starred in The Amateur alongside Jon Bernthal and Laurence Fishburne, playing a CIA cryptographer. The role echoed elements of Mr Robot, returning Malek to the cinematic world of shadowy expertise and global consequence.

Speaking to The National ahead of the film’s release, Malek said his passion was simply “to be a working actor”, crediting character actors such as Gene Hackman as inspirations.

“I always loved the character actor – that guy that just kind of appears in things,” he said. “I remember watching Gene Hackman when I was young. He just kept popping up, until one day I realised ‘that’s Gene Hackman’ – may God rest his soul.”

Despite his achievements, Malek remains modest about his success, saying: “It’s just not about me. I think it’s about everybody else. I appreciate those grand moments – the respect you gain from your peers, from the world and from the audience. But I just want to give. And because of that, I’ve wanted to see what I could do in this business beyond acting for quite some time.”

Malek is next set to appear in Nuremberg, a historical drama directed by James Vanderbilt and based on the book The Nazi and the Psychiatrist by Jack El-Hai. The film, also starring Russell Crowe, Michael Shannon, Richard E Grant and Colin Hanks, is due for release later this year.

