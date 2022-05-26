Bollywood stars at Karan Johar's 50th birthday party: from Aishwarya Rai to Ranveer Singh

Bollywood producer and director Karan Johar is undoubtedly one of the most influential names in the industry. Known for his close friendships with some of the biggest stars, and responsible for launching the careers of many, Johar is the ultimate Bollywood insider — a position he's turned to his advantage in the hugely successful long-running talk show Koffee With Karan.

So when he turned 50 on Wednesday, Johar celebrated the milestone with the biggest stars of Bollywood in tow. The party, at Mumbai's Yash Raj Studios, was predictably grand in scale, dubbed "big fat Bollywood birthday party" by the Indian media.

Close friend and celebrity interior designer Gauri Khan, the wife of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, was the first to celebrate with Johar at his home on Tuesday night. Posting a video on Instagram, Khan called him "the one and only".

"It’s the little things you do and say that make you the person you are. You listen and make everything right. Thank you for bringing so much love and laughter into all our lives. Best birthday wishes from my family to yours … love you," she posted.

At the Yash Raj Studios party themed "Black and Bling", Johar wore a glittery green jacket by Dolce & Gabbana accessorised with a bow tie and a pair of statement glasses. He called the look "Christmas tree chic" and posed for pictures with some of his celebrity pals, including Rani Mukerji, who starred in Johar's hugely successful 1998 film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, along with Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan.

While Shah Rukh Khan did not attend the party, Kajol was there to celebrate with Johar, sharing many pictures on her Instagram account.

"All teeth, smiles and glitter. Happy happy birthday @karanjohar. Love u," she captioned one photo.

Some of Johar's oldest friends were in attendance, including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her husband Abhishek Bachchan, Abhishek's sister, Shweta Bachchan-Nanda, director Farah Khan Kunder and fashion designer Manish Malhotra.

Malhotra, a favourite with Bollywood stars, dressed many of those in attendance, including Tabu, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Janhvi Kapoor.

Kapoor, the daughter of late Bollywood star Sridevi, and now an actress herself, was among the new generation of stars at the bash. Shanaya Kapoor, who Johar is set to launch through his production house, was at the event along with young actors Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan, who arrived with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, who is rumoured to be making his film debut soon.

Sara and Ibrahim are the children of actor Saif Ali Khan, who was also in attendance, along with his wife, film star Kareena Kapoor Khan. Other couples included Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, who married in December last year, Shahid and Mira Kapoor, Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough, Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh, and Neha and Angad Bedi.

Newly married Ranbir Kapoor, whose wife Alia Bhatt is currently shooting in Los Angeles for her debut Hollywood film Heart of Stone, attended along with his mother, actress Neetu Kapoor.

READ MORE Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt wedding: the celebrity guests spotted at the ceremony

A couple of stars arrived alone, including Salman Khan, Rajkummar Rao, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ishaan Khatter, Sidharth Malhotra and Ranveer Singh, whose wife, Deepika Padukone, is currently on jury duty at the Cannes Film Festival.

Actors Raveena Tandon, Juhi Chawla, Sonali Bendre and Twinkle Khanna were also at the party.

"I am overwhelmed with the love and blessings but that didn’t stop me for being a serial poser, pouter and preener," Johar posted on Instagram.

Johar also announced the release date for his next directorial, Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani, starring Singh and Bhatt in the lead, which is set for February 10, 2023. Known for his romantic dramas, the director also said he will helm his first action movie, to begin filming in April 2023.

"The one aspect that I believe I am most passionate about is being a filmmaker," he said.

Nine Indians who have served on the Cannes Film Festival jury: Aishwarya to Deepika — in pictures