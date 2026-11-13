UAE confirms Eid Al Etihad holidays for private sector employees

Private sector employees in the UAE will have a two-day paid holiday for the country's 55th Eid Al Etihad.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation confirmed that private sector workers will have Wednesday and Thursday, December 2 and 3, off to mark Eid Al Etihad, also known as National Day.

Public sector employees will have a three-day holiday from Wednesday, December 2, to Friday, December 4. Government offices will resume normal working hours on Monday, December 7, giving many employees a five-day break, including the weekend.

This year's National Day celebrations coincide with the UAE's Year of Family, a theme recognising the families, generations and communities that have helped shape the country over the past 55 years.

The theme reflects the idea of the UAE as a 'family of families', bringing together people from different backgrounds through shared values, experiences and a sense of belonging.

What is Eid Al Etihad?

Eid Al Etihad means Festival of the Union and reflects the country's founding through the unification of its emirates.

The UAE was established on December 2, 1971, when six emirates came together to form the federation. Ras Al Khaimah joined on February 10, 1972.

UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan led the unification and became the country's first president.

National celebrations take place across the Emirates each year, with cultural performances, fireworks and a major official ceremony attended by the country's rulers and senior officials.

Last year's main celebration took place at Abu Dhabi's Zayed National Museum, before its official opening to the public.

Under the UAE's unified government calendar, first announced in 2020, public and private sector employees should typically receive the same number of public holidays.

However, it is not the first time this year that holiday dates have varied between the two sectors. During Eid Al Adha in May, private sector employees had four days off, while government employees enjoyed a five-day break.