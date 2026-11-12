Deaths reported in crash between lorry and several cars in Fujairah

People have died in a crash in the early hours of Thursday morning on Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street in Fujairah.

A collision between a lorry and several vehicles resulted in deaths and injuries, Fujairah police said in a social media post on Thursday.

An investigation has been launched into the cause of the accident, which happened just after midnight, police added. The force also urged all drivers to drive carefully and ensure they leave sufficient stopping distance between vehicles.

Police in the emirate also expressed their condolences with the families of those who were killed.