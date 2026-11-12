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Police in Fujairah have launched an investigation into the crash. Getty Images
Police in Fujairah have launched an investigation into the crash. Getty Images

Deaths reported in crash between lorry and several cars in Fujairah

Police urge motorists to leave sufficient stopping distance after collision in early hours of Thursday

The National

November 12, 2026

People have died in a crash in the early hours of Thursday morning on Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street in Fujairah.

A collision between a lorry and several vehicles resulted in deaths and injuries, Fujairah police said in a social media post on Thursday.

An investigation has been launched into the cause of the accident, which happened just after midnight, police added. The force also urged all drivers to drive carefully and ensure they leave sufficient stopping distance between vehicles.

Police in the emirate also expressed their condolences with the families of those who were killed.

Updated: November 12, 2026, 5:04 AM
UAEFujairahRoad safety