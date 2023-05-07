Two Emiratis killed in head-on collision in Fujairah

Two Emiratis were killed in a head-on collision in Fujairah on Thursday.

The accident was caused by dangerous overtaking on a single-lane road in the Masafi area, local police said.

“The collision resulted in the deaths of a young man, 19, and a woman, 28, who succumbed to their serious injuries,” said Col Saleh Al Dhanhani, director of the Fujairah Police traffic and patrols department.

Emergency crews from police and the national ambulance responded to the incident after receiving a report of the crash at about 7am.

“The deceased were taken to the hospital and subsequently handed over to their families,” Col Al Dhanhani said.

He urged drivers to adhere to traffic laws and regulations, exercise caution, maintain focus, avoid distractions, show respect for other road users and refrain from dangerous overtaking in order to protect lives.

On March 18, an Emirati woman was killed after her car crashed into a palm tree on Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed motorway in Fujairah.

The incident happened when the driver, 26, lost control of her vehicle, causing it to swerve and hit the tree before crashing into a wall of a house on Al Nakheel Road, said police.