Emirati woman killed after her car hits palm tree in Fujairah

An Emirati woman was killed after her car crashed into a palm tree in Fujairah on Tuesday morning.

The incident happened when the driver, 26, lost control of her vehicle, causing it to swerve and hit the tree before crashing into a wall of a house on Al Nakheel Road, said police.

“Traffic patrols and emergency crews rushed to the site of the accident after a report was made to the operations room,” said Col Saleh Al Dhanhani, director of the Fujairah Police traffic and patrols department.

“The vehicle first collided with a palm tree on the side of the road. The impact then sent the vehicle towards a nearby wall, resulting in the tragic fatality.”

Emergency services pulled the woman out of the wreckage of the vehicle and rushed her to hospital. However, she was declared dead on arrival.

Fujairah Police have urged drivers to exercise caution and adhere to traffic regulations.

Earlier this month, Ras Al Khaimah Police arrested a lorry driver in connection with an incident in which a motorist standing by the side of the road was killed in a hit-and-run accident.

The accident happened on Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed motorway on March 18.

Police said the victim, who was an Arab, had stopped his lorry on the side of the road and stepped out of the vehicle.

He was struck by the other vehicle after the driver failed to spot him. The offender then fled the scene, leaving the victim lying on the road, said police.

The victim died immediately.