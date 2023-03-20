Lorry driver arrested in Ras Al Khaimah over fatal hit-and-run accident

A driver who had stepped out of his vehicle on Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed motorway was struck on roadside

One of the vehicles involved in the fatal hit-and-run accident in Ras Al Khaimah. Photo: Ras Al Khaimah Police
Salam Al Amir author image
Salam Al Amir
Mar 20, 2023
Beta V.1.0 - Powered by automated translation

Ras Al Khaimah Police have arrested a lorry driver in connection with an incident in which a motorist standing by the side of the road was killed in a hit-and-run accident.

The accident happened on Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed motorway on Saturday.

Police said the victim, who was an Arab, had stopped his lorry on the side of the road and stepped out of the vehicle.

He was struck by the other vehicle after the driver failed to spot him. The offender then fled the scene, leaving the victim lying on the road, said police.

The victim died immediately.

Officers tracked down the suspect and arrested him four hours after the incident.

Man arrested after pedestrian, 72, killed in hit-and-run crash in Ras Al Khaimah

Police did not identify the suspect but said he is Asian.

He was referred to traffic prosecutors in the emirate, where he will face charges of causing wrongful death and fleeing an accident site.

Officers reminded motorists to exercise particular caution when driving at night and when light levels are low at dawn and dusk.

Updated: March 20, 2023, 6:02 AM
EDITOR'S PICKS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL