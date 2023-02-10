Man arrested after pedestrian, 72, killed in hit-and-run crash in Ras Al Khaimah

A motorist has been arrested after a pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Ras Al Khaimah on Thursday.

Police said the driver failed to stop after hitting the man, 72, who was crossing a road shortly before 6am.

Emergency services were sent but the victim, who was from an unspecified Arab country, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The location of the accident was not revealed by police.

His body was taken to hospital and is to be transferred to family for funeral arrangements to be made.

Officers said they arrested a 26-year-old man three hours after the incident after monitoring surveillance footage which showed a car speeding away from the area.

“Traffic investigation teams tracked down the car and found it parked in front of a house in a close-by neighbourhood,” a police statement said.

“The man was arrested and has been referred to the public prosecution.”

The nationality of the man arrested was not disclosed.