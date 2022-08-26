Ras Al Khaimah Police arrest driver over dangerous stunts

Ras Al Khaimah Police have arrested a driver in the emirate after a video purporting to feature him performing stunts in a car went viral on social media.

Maj Ahmed Al Naqbi, director of traffic and patrols at Ras Al Khaimah Police, said his department received a report of footage being shared online of a motorist showing off his vehicle with dangerous manoeuvres that jeopardised his safety and the safety of other road users.

The investigating team identified the driver — a 25-year-old man — and impounded his vehicle.

Maj Al Naqbi made the comments on the force's social media accounts, adding that the driver was referred to authorities on charges of endangering his life and the lives of others.

He called for drivers to respect traffic regulations and laws. He said the penalty for driving a vehicle in a manner that endangers life was a fine of Dh2,000 ($544), 23 traffic points on a driving licence and confiscation of a vehicle for 60 days.

Maj Al Naqbi urged the public to report any traffic violations by calling 901.