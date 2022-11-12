Motorist arrested after pedestrian killed in Sharjah hit-and-run accident

A driver was arrested in Sharjah after a pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run accident on Wednesday.

Police said the pedestrian was fatally injured when he tried to cross a motorway.

The driver, an Arab in his 20s, fled the scene and was arrested within 48 hours.

“The accident happened on Wednesday and was reported at 6.38pm,” said Lt Col Omar Bu Ghanim, deputy head of Sharjah police’s traffic and patrols department.

Patrols and emergency crews were sent to the scene near Khalifa mosque on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road.

“The victim, of Asian origin, was hit by a car when he was crossing the highway,” Lt Col Bu Ghanim said.

Read More Motorist involved in Sharjah hit-and-run incident arrested

Cameras in the area showed the motorist fleeing the scene of the accident.

“Sharjah Police immediately launched a manhunt for the motorist, who was arrested within 48 hours and referred to prosecutors,” he said.

The force urged members of the public to avoid crossing roads at undesignated areas.

“It's very risky, especially when the speed limit on highways in Sharjah can reach up to 140 kilometres per hour,” said Lt Col Bu Ghanim.

“Members of the public must act responsibly and cross roads from designated areas.”

He also reminded motorists that fleeing the scene of an accident is a crime punishable under UAE traffic laws.