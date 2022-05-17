Motorist involved in Sharjah hit-and-run incident arrested

A motorist has been arrested after a pedestrian was injured in a hit-and-run accident in Sharjah on Monday morning.

Sharjah Police said the Arab driver fled the scene but officers from Al Buhairah Police Station tracked him down and arrested him within 45 minutes.

His car was seized and the case will soon be referred to the public prosecution for further investigation.

The victim, from India, was struck by the car on Al Wahda Road at around 10.44am.

Police and emergency services were notified and the man was taken to Al Kuwaiti Hospital.

During questioning, the driver said he panicked and fled believing the pedestrian sustained only minor injuries. The extent of his injuries have not been released.

“Fleeing a scene of an accident is a crime. Drivers must act responsibly and provide help to the injured that could save their lives instead of fleeing which could lead to someone’s death,” Sharjah Police said in a statement.

The force urged motorists to adhere to traffic laws.