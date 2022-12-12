Fujairah police arrest three after dog attacks woman and children

Police in Fujairah have arrested three young women after a dog allegedly attacked a woman and her two children on a beach on Saturday.

The force took to social media asking for help to identify the animal's owners who officers wanted to speak to concerning the incident.

A report had been raised by a hospital in the emirate where the woman and her children were taken for treatment. No details of their injuries were given.

The police post referred to those arrested as “girls”, although their ages were not released.

Police said the woman and her children were at a beach in Fujairah when the alleged incident happened.

A report was also lodged by the woman’s husband later the same day. He told officers that his family were sitting on the beach at the time of the attack.

Investigations are under way, after which the case will be referred to prosecutors.

The National has contacted police for comment.

Dog attacks are not common in the UAE, but some cases have been reported in the country and nearby.

In July 2019, stray dogs killed 13 Arabian sand gazelles on a fenced-off farm in Ras Al Khaimah.

Farmer Ali Al Mazroui told The National then that construction workers had been keeping and feeding the dogs, which became ravenous after they stopped and attacked the gazelles.

Most recently, an Omani boy was in the news after he fought off a pack of stray dogs.

On November 10, Abdullah Al Raisi, 11, a resident of Al Buraimi governorate in the north-west of the country, was walking from his home to the bus stop on the main road when the incident happened.

Abdullah fought the strays off until a school bus driver came to help him. Luckily, he escaped unharmed.

In 2017, the UAE expanded its banned breed list from seven to 12. Banned dogs include all types of pit bull, wolf-dog hybrids, American Staffordshire terriers, Japanese tosa, Brazilian and Argentinian mastiffs and crossbreeds of any of these six types of dog.

Other breeds on the banned list include the American bully, rottweilers, breed or hybrid, doberman pinschers, perro de presa Canario and boxer dogs.