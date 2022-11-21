Fujairah's first sustainable villa project set to benefit from Etihad Rail

Fujairah's first sustainable villa project is set to benefit from its proximity to Etihad Rail.

Naseem Al Bahar Villas, which has 80 homes, is being developed by Rawasi Real Estate.

The project's location is one of its main attractions, as well as its sustainability, deputy director Aseela Al Moalla told The National at Cityscape in Dubai on Monday.

“Fujairah is a location with unique spirit,” she said.

“We have mountains on one side and the sea on the other so it is different from the other emirates.

“Anyone who comes to Fujairah wants to relax and enjoy the sunset and sunrise, and this project is ideal either as a full-time home or a second home to visit in winter or summer.”

The first Etihad Rail passenger station is to be built in the Sakamkam area of Fujairah, close to the city centre, it was announced earlier this year.

Once operational, passenger trains will travel at speeds up to 200 kilometres an hour and carry about 400 people. The services will link 11 cities and areas across the UAE.

_________________________________

Cityscape 2022 in Dubai — in pictures

Expand Autoplay Visitors look at scale models of projects at the stand of Dubai developer Sobha Realty at Cityscape 2022. Antonie Robertson / The National

_________________________________

It will provide a fast transport link between Fujairah and Dubai, and will make it more viable for people to live in Fujairah and commute via train to Dubai and the other emirates.

Ms Al Moalla said she, as someone living in Dubai who works in Fujairah, is looking forward to its opening. It makes the Naseem Al Bahar Villas project and other property developments in the area more attractive, she added.

Although no start date for the passenger service has been made public, officials have said more than 36 million people will use the service annually by 2030.

The villas, which are available to UAE and GCC nationals to purchase and rent, are just two minutes from the beach, and come at a time when the UAE's wider property market is experiencing unprecedented demand.

The sector has bounced back strongly from pandemic-induced slowdown amid a broader economic rebound.

Meanwhile, Naseem Al Bahar Villas is the first Estidama 2 Pearl rated residential project in Fujairah, which means it has met certain sustainability criteria.

The development will feature solar panels, double-glazed windows, 40 per cent electricity and 50 per cent water savings, use eco-friendly materials, LED lights and has sound-proofing.

“Some people don't know what sustainability means, but once they stay some time in one of these villas they will see what it means, with the savings on electricity and water and with no sounds from outside,” Ms Al Moalla said.

The villas have been completed and are ready to purchase from Dh2 million.