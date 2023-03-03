Fujairah to fine tourism companies Dh50,000 if they jepoardise the safety of hikers

Tourism companies will be fined Dh50,000 if they compromise the safety of hikers in Fujairah.

The new rule, which came into force on March 1, was announced by the Fujairah Adventures Public Centre which regulates hiking activities in the emirate.

The centre said on social media that the aim is to discourage reckless behaviour and reduce the number of incidents and injuries, which will lead to a lower number of rescue operations.

Now, tourism companies will need to train their staff on safety standards and hiking requirements, organise regular first aid courses, and follow safety rules.

They will also be required to appoint a leader for each 10-member team and register all hiking activities before they start as well as the number of people taking part in it.

Inspectors to monitor hiking tracks

Four inspectors from the centre have been assigned to monitor ten hiking tracks to ensure the safety of hikers.

“They [hikers] will also receive help from secret inspectors and from people living in the areas around the tracks,” said Amro Zaineddin, director at the centre.

He said the tracks were chosen after a study by the centre showed they were most frequented by hiking enthusiasts.

“The centre worked on developing these tracks and providing them with services, signs and information boards,” he said.

The new rules were announced after many incidents involving hikers were reported and emergency services had to be called.

Outdoor activities such as hiking, camping and trekking are popular during the country's cool weather and can be dangerous if not done with caution.

Amy Subaey, the owner of UAE Trekkers, an adventure tourism company, earlier told The National that people going on hiking trips do not realise how rapidly temperatures can rise.

“People don’t understand how their body reacts when exposed to intense heat combined with the physical exertion required for hiking,” Ms Subaey said.

She said hikers can find themselves in a medical emergency in a matter of minutes if they do not have enough water, have weak mobile signals or a faulty map.

“Dehydration, heat exhaustion and ultimately, heatstroke all are serious medical emergencies that require immediate medical attention,” she said.

The symptoms can be confusing to people who do not have the training or the experience, leading them to underestimate the risks they may face.

The decision by the centre followed dozens of meetings with several public departments in Fujairah, including the police force, civil defence, Fujairah Environment Authority and Fujairah Tourism & Antiquities Authority, that began after a decree was issued in September 2021 ordering the regulating of hiking activities.

