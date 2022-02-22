RAK Police rescue seven hikers lost in Wadi Qada'a

Air wing team responded to reports of stranded people and located them within minutes

Ras Al Khaimah Police rescued seven hikers from the Wadi Qada'a area. Photo: RAK Police
Sarah Forster
Feb 22, 2022

Seven people were rescued from difficult terrain in Wadi Qada'a, Ras Al Khaimah Police said on Tuesday.

The hikers were airlifted to safety by helicopter after they became lost and were unable to find their vehicles.

Ras Al Khaimah Police received reports of stranded people in the area and sent its air wing team to retrieve them. Police say they were exhausted and were provided with medical support.

All seven hikers returned to their vehicles and were checked over again before being sent on their way.

The hikers were airlifted to safety and checked to make sure they were healthy. Photo: RAK Police

The force reminded hiking enthusiasts to avoid treacherous areas in valleys and mountains, especially during the day when temperatures rise.

On Monday, a six-year-old Emirati girl was rescued from a well in Dibba, Fujairah, authorities said.

A video posted by the Ministry of Interior showed a rescue worker descending into a narrow well before emerging minutes later with the girl.

Updated: February 22nd 2022, 10:32 AM
