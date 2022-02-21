Emirati girl, 6, rescued from well in Fujairah, says deputy prime minister

Video shows rescue worker descending into well to bring her to safety

The National
Feb 21, 2022

A six-year-old Emirati girl has been rescued from a well in the UAE.

The incident happed in Dibba, Fujairah, on Monday, authorities said.

A video posted by the Ministry of Interior showed a rescue worker descending into a narrow well.

The dramatic footage shows the worker emerging minutes later with the girl.

She was taken to hospital where it is believed she recovered from the ordeal.

Footage also shows her being cared for by emergency workers and medics while she flashed a broad smile.

A screengrab from the video posted on Instagram showing Sheikh Saif bin Zayed , Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, visiting the Emirati girl who was rescued from a well. Photo: Ministry of Interior

Sheikh Saif bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, visited the girl and her parents with a group of officers at hospital later.


"I thank the Civil Defence Centre in Dibba Al Fujairah and the work team for the quick response," he said.

Sheikh Saif also thanked Civil Defence workers for rescuing a two-month-old child from a house fire.

More details about the fire were not released.

Updated: February 21st 2022, 6:37 PM
UAEFujairahInterior And Federal Police
