Fujairah records 9,171 accidents amid push to make roads safer

Fujairah police recorded 9,171 traffic accidents in the first ten months of the year.

Four people died - including one child - and 88 were injured in the incidents, authorities said on Monday.

May had the highest number of accidents - 1,050 with 15 injured - but police did not give reasons for why this month recorded the highest number.

Distracted driving, speeding, driving against red lights, using mobile phones and sudden swerving were the main causes of road accidents, officers said.

The figures, however, continue a long-term trend of reductions in the number of accidents on the emirate's roads over the past several years.

Last year, officers recorded 10,135 accidents, down from 32,000 in 2017.

The patrol and traffic department of Fujairah Police said it is "working relentlessly" to meet the Ministry of Interior's goals to lower the number of traffic accidents and deaths.

This involves increased patrols, use of speed cameras and public awareness campaigns focusing on safety for all road users including drivers and pedestrians.