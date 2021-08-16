Fujairah records more than 5,000 road accidents since the beginning of 2021

Fujairah Police say 5,421 traffic accidents were recorded between January and the first week of August this year.

Fujairah Police have recorded 5,421 traffic accidents this year.

Two people died and 58 were injured between January and the first week of August, said the force's patrols and traffic department.

Officials said 895 incidents were reported in January. Five people were injured and an Emirati motorist, 21, died on Al Tawyeen Street after a heavy-duty lorry fell on his vehicle.

In February, 836 incidents were reported. During that month, 14 people were injured and an Emirati man died after his motorbike collided with a car in the Al Fusail area.

The highest number of accidents, 1,051, was recorded in May. Fifteen people were injured, but there were no deaths.

Distracted driving, speeding, crossing against red lights, using mobile phones, and sudden swerving were among the leading causes of road accidents, officials said.

The force said campaigns to raise awareness about the importance of safe driving and the installation of 62 new speed cameras on key routes helped reduce the number of accidents and deaths.

Last year, 10,135 accidents occurred on the emirate's roads resulting in six deaths and 157 injuries. In 2019, 13,237 cases were reported.

The number has dropped sharply in the past few years. There were 23,000 accidents in 2018 and 32,000 in 2017.

