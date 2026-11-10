UAE sets fines of up to Dh750,000 for non-Muslim places of worship that breach rules

Non-Muslim houses of worship in the UAE can be fined up to Dh750,000 ($204,220) and have their licence suspended under regulations that list 24 breaches, including overseas affiliations and illegal donations.

The Cabinet decision, which took effect on October 14, does not add new restrictions for non-Muslim places of worship, but instead updates how those rules are enforced.

The authorities can issue a warning or impose a fine or suspension for a breach without going to court, with penalties increasing for repeat offences.

Strictest penalties

The highest fines for places of worship are for those with links abroad and who use unauthorised fundraising. Establishing any formal or informal relationship, in any capacity, with the diplomatic or official institutions of another country can incur a penalty of Dh250,000 on the first occasion, increasing to Dh750,000 on the third.

Donations or grants received from outside the UAE, or the collection or advertising of donations through any medium, including social media, carries a penalty of Dh100,000 for the first offence, Dh250,000 for the second and Dh500,000 for the third.

A fine of Dh100,000 can be imposed for carrying out worship or rituals outside a licensed premises, or for using a house of worship for any purpose other than that for which it was licensed.

Committing a fourth offence in most categories results in a suspension of all activities for up to three months.

Any ritual that harms worshippers or threatens their safety is dealt with more severely. Authorities can impose a Dh100,000 fine on the first instance, before suspending the venue if that rule is breached again.

Licensing and governance

Operating without renewing a licence will incur a warning for a first offence, with fines of Dh25,000 and Dh50,000 to be imposed for repeat breaches. A worship place will be given 60 days to renew their licence.

Operating without the board appointing a supervisor results in a warning, then fines of Dh5,000 and Dh10,000. Venues have 30 days to make an appointment.

Failing to hold an annual meeting on time results in a warning, then fines of Dh15,000 and Dh30,000, with 30 days to rectify the breach. Amending statutes without the approval of authorities will result in a warning, then fines of Dh10,000 and Dh25,000, with 30 days to rectify the situation.

Changing the board's chairman or members without approval carries a penalty of Dh25,000 for the first offence, Dh50,000 for the second and Dh100,000 for the third. There is a 30-day period to rectify the situation.

The place of worship will be served a warning for changing its supervisor without approval, followed by fines of Dh5,000 and Dh10,000 for repeat offences.

Banking and finances

A place of worship that collects or receives donations, gifts, subsidies, bequests, or grants from a person or entity outside the UAE is subject to a fine of Dh100,000 in the first instance, then Dh250,000 and Dh500,000 for subsequent breaches.

Sending aid, support or funds outside the UAE without the approval of authorities carries a penalty of Dh50,000, then Dh100,000 and Dh250,000.

Operating without an account at a national bank in the UAE will result in a warning, then fines of Dh10,000 and Dh20,000. Houses of worship will have 10 days to open one.

Spending cash before depositing it in an approved bank account will result in a warning, then fines of Dh50,000 and Dh100,000. If the breach persists, the house of worship will lose its licence for three months. It has seven days to rectify the situation.

Failure to provide the authorities with bank details within 10 days of opening an account, or neglecting to inform the authorities of a change in backs, is to result in a warning, then fines of Dh5,000 and Dh10,000, with 10 days to comply.

Failing to spend the money for the purposes for which the house of worship was established will incur a fine of Dh25,000, then Dh50,000 and Dh150,000.

Failure to submit annual budgets and financial statements within three months of the end of the financial year is to result in a warning, then fines of Dh10,000 and Dh25,000. Venues will have 15 days to submit them.

Records and inspections

Failure to maintain records, books, programmes and electronic systems covering all activities at a house of worship will be met with a warning, then fines of Dh50,000 and Dh100,000. There is a 30-day period to come into compliance. Destroying records or books without the authority's approval carries a penalty of Dh25,000, then Dh50,000 and Dh100,000.

Failing to provide data and information requested by the authorities results in a penalty of Dh25,000, then Dh50,000 and Dh100,000. Failure to co-operate with the authority's staff results in a fine of Dh50,000, then Dh100,000 and Dh250,000.

If a house of worship is used for purposes outside its statutes, it will incur a fine of Dh100,000, then Dh200,000 and Dh400,000, with 30 days to resolve the matter.

Any act of worship, religious observance or ritual performed outside the premises is subject to fines of Dh100,000, Dh200,000 and Dh400,000. Any conferences, seminars, gatherings, or events held without approval, or that go beyond the approved scope, will result in a warning and then fines of Dh15,000 and Dh30,000.

Penalties can be challenged within 15 days of notification. The authorities have 30 working days to rule on a challenge, with no answer counting as a rejection.

Fines must be paid within 30 days, with the money to be remitted to the emirate's treasury.